IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 3rd ODI Latest CRICKET UPDATES

India Opt to Bowl…

Cape Town: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 3rd ODI between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. South Africa produced another strong display to claim an unassailable lead in their three-game ODI series with India and they will now go in search of a brilliant whitewash after claiming a seven-wicket success in the second clash.

The Proteas were able to chase down 288 in relatively comfortable fashion with a 132-run opening partnership between Janneman Malan (91) and Quinton de Kock (78) setting them on their way before Temba Bavuma (35), Aiden Markram (37*) and Rassie van der Dussen (37*) all played their part in the success.

India will be desperate to avoid a series whitewash after suffering a second defeat in two games to South Africa and the pressure is well and truly on in this final game against the Proteas. The Indians did a decent job with the bat to set 288 to win but their bowling unit could not take enough wickets to really ask questions of the South African batting line-up and they must improve with the ball in this final clash.

Live Updates

  • 2:42 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: FOUR! Full and angling in on middle. Aiden Markram flicks it away off the inner half of the bat and the ball just races away to the square leg fence. He wanted to go straighter but got a thick inside edge it ran away to the fence. SA 42/2 (7.4)

  • 2:37 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: Well, well! Temba Bavuma didn’t look one bit concerned about that one but he is a goner. Fuller in length, around off and this is just pushed towards covers for a quick single. Bavuma is quick to get out of the blocks but doesn’t quite run in a straight line. KL Rahul attacks the ball well and scores a direct hit at the bowler’s end. The third umpire has a look and just that split second of changing direction has cost Bavuma dearly as he is just short of the crease. SA 36/2 (7)

  • 2:35 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: OUT ! KL Rahul runs out Temba Bavuma ! Just what the doctor ordered for India !

  • 2:29 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: After losing Janneman, South Africa now have to depend upon a good partnership from with captain Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock. Going at a fine run-rate of 6. India will be looking for another wicket within the first 10 overs. SA 31/1 (5)

  • 2:23 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: FOUR! Punished by Bavuma this time! On the pads and too full. This is flicked past mid on for a boundary. SA 24/1 (3.1)

  • 2:20 PM IST
    LIVE | 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: FOUR! Punished again! Full again and too wide outside off. De Kock carves it past covers for a boundary. SA 19/1 (3)
  • 2:16 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: FOUR! Nope, even if you have just taken a wicket, you cannot bowl there to Quinton de Kock! Full and on the pads. Quinton de Kock nicely flicks it past mid on and gets a boundary. SA 13/1 (2.3)

  • 2:14 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: Brilliant bowling by Chahar here. He serves a length ball, right in the corridor of uncertainty. Malan once again looks to block it with his feet going nowhere. He loses his balance a bit and moves forward. The ball nicely shapes away and takes the outside edge. Rishabh Pant takes it with ease this time. Great start for India ! SA 9/1 (2.2)

  • 2:12 PM IST
    LIVE | 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: OUT ! India strike in the third over ! Deepak Chahar removes the dangerous Janneman Malan !
  • 2:09 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: First over gone ! It’s a steady start from the hosts. Both the openers will be looking to build on a partnership, like they have done in the previous match. India will be hoping for early wickets to dismantle the Proteas’ top order. SA 2/0 (1)