Inside the first 10 overs, India has removed Janneman Malan and Temba Bavuma. Despite the loss of the two wickets, the hosts are scoring at a brisk rate.

India Opt to Bowl…

Cape Town: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 3rd ODI between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. South Africa produced another strong display to claim an unassailable lead in their three-game ODI series with India and they will now go in search of a brilliant whitewash after claiming a seven-wicket success in the second clash. Also Read - KL Rahul Not Ready to Lead The Team, Ex-Pakistan Star Danish Kaneria Makes Huge Statement

The Proteas were able to chase down 288 in relatively comfortable fashion with a 132-run opening partnership between Janneman Malan (91) and Quinton de Kock (78) setting them on their way before Temba Bavuma (35), Aiden Markram (37*) and Rassie van der Dussen (37*) all played their part in the success.

India will be desperate to avoid a series whitewash after suffering a second defeat in two games to South Africa and the pressure is well and truly on in this final game against the Proteas. The Indians did a decent job with the bat to set 288 to win but their bowling unit could not take enough wickets to really ask questions of the South African batting line-up and they must improve with the ball in this final clash.

