IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 3rd ODI Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Inside the first 10 overs, India has removed Janneman Malan and Temba Bavuma. Despite the loss of the two wickets, the hosts are scoring at a brisk rate.Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd ODI in India: When and Where to Watch

India Opt to Bowl… Also Read - IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs South Africa ODI, Injury And Team News of Match at Newlands, Cape Town at 2.00 PM IST January 23 Sunday

Cape Town: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 3rd ODI between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. South Africa produced another strong display to claim an unassailable lead in their three-game ODI series with India and they will now go in search of a brilliant whitewash after claiming a seven-wicket success in the second clash. Also Read - KL Rahul Not Ready to Lead The Team, Ex-Pakistan Star Danish Kaneria Makes Huge Statement

The Proteas were able to chase down 288 in relatively comfortable fashion with a 132-run opening partnership between Janneman Malan (91) and Quinton de Kock (78) setting them on their way before Temba Bavuma (35), Aiden Markram (37*) and Rassie van der Dussen (37*) all played their part in the success.

India will be desperate to avoid a series whitewash after suffering a second defeat in two games to South Africa and the pressure is well and truly on in this final game against the Proteas. The Indians did a decent job with the bat to set 288 to win but their bowling unit could not take enough wickets to really ask questions of the South African batting line-up and they must improve with the ball in this final clash.

Check Live India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Score & Updates here

Live Updates

  • 4:14 PM IST

    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: Two boundaries and a six from off Chahal’s over ! De Kock is on a roll ! Gets himself into the 90s now ! 16 From the 28th over ! Expensive from India’s point of view. The wicket-keeper batsman is on song today. SA 154/3 (28)

  • 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: After 25 overs of play, De Kock is now in the 80s and van der Dussen have joined hands with the wicket-keeper batsman and have got a good hold of the innings. Partnership is in the late 60s. Much needed from the South African point of view. India need to break the partnership to come back into the game. SA 139/3 (25)

  • 3:58 PM IST
    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: Chahal to van der Dussen | FOUR! Here comes the googly and Rassie van der Dussen has picked it well. Looped up, on middle and van der Dussen wrists it through mid-wicket for a boundary. SA 134/3 (24)
  • 3:53 PM IST
    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: FOUR! Onto it in a flash! Just a tad bit short, around off. Rassie van der Dussen rocks back and cuts it powerfully into the cover-point fence. SA 127/3 (22.3)
  • 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: FOUR and a SIX From De Kock off Jayant Yadav’s over ! 12 off it ! First a Tossed up, around middle, Quinton de Kock dances down the track and lifts it right back over the bowler’s head for a clean maximum. And then he gets in position early and reverse sweeps it behind point for a boundary. SA 115/3 (21)

  • 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: 20 overs of play have been done and dusted and South Africa have gone past the 100-run mark. Quinton De Kock’s back to back half-ton have steadied the host’s ship and needs to keep the momentum going in their favor. India need to dismiss him for the good. SA 103/3 (20)

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: FOUR! Nicely played! That should release some of the pressure. That brings up the 100 for South Africa. Short and outside off. De Kock stays inside the line of the ball simply helps it to third man. One bounce and over the ropes. SA 101/3 (19.4)

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: FIFTY for Quinton de Kock ! Shorter, outside off. Cut away to deep cover for one. Second consecutive fifty for the Proteas wicket-keeper batsman. He played a crucial knock in the last match and he is doing the same again in the 3rd ODI, when the chips are down for the hosts. Brilliant batting so far. SA 93/3 (18)

  • 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: After 17 overs South Africa are now at 90/3. Quinton de Kock just 2 runs away from a 2nd back to back half-century in the 3-match ODI series. SA 90/3 (17)

  • 3:25 PM IST

    LIVE 3rd ODI, IND vs SA: FOUR! Oh, that is glorious! A bit too full and outside off by Prasidh Krishna. Rassie van der Dussen lunges forward and punches it past mid off for a boundary. SA 83/3 (15.1)