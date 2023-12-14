Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I, SCORE: Hosts Opt to BOWL!

Live Cricket Score | South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I - Commentary: SA vs Ind, 3rd T20I Updates: South Africa opt to bowl.

Updated: December 14, 2023 8:35 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE SCORE | Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: After getting blown away by the Proteas in the 2nd T20I in Gqeberha by 5 wickets via DLS method it’s now or never for Men in Blue to end the series with a draw at Johannesburg Wanderers Stadium on Thursday in the third and final T20I of the series.

Teams:
South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Live Updates

  • Dec 14, 2023 8:35 PM IST

    Okay, so we are underway!

  • Dec 14, 2023 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: The Indian openers would be relieved as Marco Janson and Gerald Coetzee would not be there.

  • Dec 14, 2023 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: We are almost ready to get rolling. The setting is perfect for the occasion. India will surely put up a good show tonight and win it.

  • Dec 14, 2023 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out the other night and they would love to make up for it tonight. Can they do it, we will find out soon.

  • Dec 14, 2023 8:13 PM IST

    OFFICIAL UPDATE

  • Dec 14, 2023 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: India would surely need more than 200 here, given the dimensions of the ground and hence a good start would be necessary.

  • Dec 14, 2023 8:10 PM IST
  • Dec 14, 2023 8:09 PM IST

    Suryakumar Yadav at the Toss: “We wanted to put runs on the board and defend. Looks a good track, don’t think it’ll change much. That’s the brand of play we want to play, guys want to be fearless. Lot of positives from the last game. Same playing XI.”

  • Dec 14, 2023 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Okay, guess what – the Indian captain, despite having lost the 2nd T20I batting first, says he actually wanted to bat again. Is he playing mind games?

  • Dec 14, 2023 8:05 PM IST

    Markram adds at the toss: “It’s big (to win a series against India). Great occasion, hopefully the boys can express themselves. We’ve got three changes. Kesh comes back, Nandre Burger gets his debut and Donovan Ferreira comes in for Stubbs.”

