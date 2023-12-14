Home

Sports

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I, SCORE: Hosts Opt to BOWL!

live

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I, SCORE: Hosts Opt to BOWL!

Live Cricket Score | South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I - Commentary: SA vs Ind, 3rd T20I Updates: South Africa opt to bowl.

South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE SCORE | Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: After getting blown away by the Proteas in the 2nd T20I in Gqeberha by 5 wickets via DLS method it’s now or never for Men in Blue to end the series with a draw at Johannesburg Wanderers Stadium on Thursday in the third and final T20I of the series.

Trending Now

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Live Cricket Score | South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.