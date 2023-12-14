Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – IND Vs SA, 3rd T20I, SCORE: Jaiswal Departs, Rinku Joins Suryakumar
LIVE UPDATES – IND Vs SA, 3rd T20I, SCORE: Jaiswal Departs, Rinku Joins Suryakumar

Live Cricket Score | South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I - Commentary: SA vs Ind, 3rd T20I Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal's fifty steers Indian innings in Johannesburg.

Updated: December 14, 2023 9:51 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE SCORE | Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: After getting blown away by the Proteas in the 2nd T20I in Gqeberha by 5 wickets via DLS method it’s now or never for Men in Blue to end the series with a draw at Johannesburg Wanderers Stadium on Thursday in the third and final T20I of the series.

Teams:
South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Live Cricket Score | South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I

Live Updates

  • Dec 14, 2023 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Back-to-back boundaries by Suryakumar Yadav. After a four in the first ball, SKY takes the over-the-ropes route. Four more in the next ball. Nandre Burger looks completely clueless. LIVE | 161/2 in 16 vs SA

  • Dec 14, 2023 9:40 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Tough for South Africa to contain Suryakumar Yadav as the Indian captain smashes Tabraiz Shamsi for a six. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal, looking to go for a big one, holes into the hands of Reeza Hendricks. The partnership is finally broken. Rinku Singh comes to the crease. LIVE | 141/3 in 14 vs SA

  • Dec 14, 2023 9:32 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: After Yashavi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav opens his big arms for a huge six and a four off Andile Phehlukwayo. Another one and it’s a six to reach his fifty, straight down the pitch. SKY has No LIMITS. Another six from SKY. Just the flick of the wrist and it sails over the boundary. LIVE | 131/2 in 13 vs SA

  • Dec 14, 2023 9:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Fifty for Yashasvi Jaiswal with a single. Brilliant batting by the youngster. Jaiswal has three fifties in his career now – all in three different countries (India, USA, South Africa). Six more from the opener, a front-foot slap off Lizaad Williams. LIVE | 108/2 in 12 vs SA

  • Dec 14, 2023 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up the fifty partnership with Suryakumar Yadav with a glorious cut to the boundary. LIVE | 83/2 in 9 vs SA

  • Dec 14, 2023 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: If someone is standing tall, its Yashasvi Jaiswal. The left-hander is key to India revival. LIVE | 75/2 in 8 vs SA

  • Dec 14, 2023 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Phelukwayo with a brilliant over where he troubled the Indian captain and more importantly did not concede a boundary. LIVE | 64/2 in 7 vs SA

  • Dec 14, 2023 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Jaiswal hits it straight back, times it well and picks up a boundary. A brilliant comeback from the bowler to keep things under check. LIVE | 60/2 in 6 vs SA

  • Dec 14, 2023 8:55 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: SKY is lucky, he picks up a boundary. Maharaj threw it up, asked SKY to go over the off side. SKY went for it and was lucky to evade the fielder at backward of point. And then he flicks it for a six. LIVE | 56/2 in 5 vs SA

  • Dec 14, 2023 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: And the free-hit is a dot ball. It was well-bowled, a yorker outside the off-stump. Surya then flicks the last ball in his signature style for a six. LIVE | 45/2 in 4 vs SA

