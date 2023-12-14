By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE UPDATES – IND Vs SA, 3rd T20I, SCORE: Jaiswal Departs, Rinku Joins Suryakumar
Live Cricket Score | South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I - Commentary: SA vs Ind, 3rd T20I Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal's fifty steers Indian innings in Johannesburg.
LIVE SCORE | Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: After getting blown away by the Proteas in the 2nd T20I in Gqeberha by 5 wickets via DLS method it’s now or never for Men in Blue to end the series with a draw at Johannesburg Wanderers Stadium on Thursday in the third and final T20I of the series.
Teams:
South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
Live Cricket Score | South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I
