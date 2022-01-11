IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 3rd Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES (Live Scorecard)

Cape Town: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 3rd Test between India and South Africa at the historic Newlands stadium in Cape Town. India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first on a pitch that had a fair bit of assistance for the seamers. Both India openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal looked steady before Duanne Olivier struck for the hosts, removing Rahul. Mayank soon followed Rahul to the dressing room as Kagiso Rabada got South Africa their second breakthrough. With two new batters at the crease, Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, South Africa had their tails up but the Indian duo battled their way through to take India to 75 for 2 at lunch.Also Read - 'Bad Shot': How Rahul Dravid Reacted To A Spectator's Comment During Nets

Pitch Report, Day 1: The pitch has a lot of moisture and Hashim Amla reckons it might spin a bit as the Test match progresses. Also Read - South African All-Rounder Chris Morris Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

Weather Report: The weather is bright and sunny and looks good for the next five days. We have an absolute cracker in our hands as India eye a historic Test series win in South Africa. This is the final frontier for India. Also Read - India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live Streaming - When and where to Watch Ind vs SA Cape Town Match in India

Live Updates

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1, SA vs Ind: Its Tea at the Newlands, Cape Town. What a session for the both the teams. Kagiso Rabada has been simply exceptional for the Proteas bowling beauties after beauties. Ajinkya Rahane got out courtesy to Jaffa from KG Rabada. His outstanding 6 over spell was getting too much for the Indian batters. Kohli, 40* has been exceptional too leaving the balls outside off stump with Pant 12* on the non-striking end. We are in a thrilling post tea session. Stay Tuned!

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1, SA vs Ind: This has to be Kohli’s most hard fought 40 runs. Avoiding all the temptations of a cover drive and leaving the deliveries outside off-stump has been key for Kohli.

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1, SA vs Ind: Indian batters need to play out this menacing spell from KG Rabada. Just as we speak, Pant ducks a bouncer from Rabada. This is sensible from Pant!

  • 6:19 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1, SA vs Ind: Played fine down the leg side from Kohli. Runs keep coming for India as Kohli-Pant partnership moves to 19 off 46 deliveries.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1, SA vs Ind: This was Rabada’s fifth consecutive over and has been exceptional till now in the spell. Kohli and Pant have been fortunate enough to not nick one to the wicket-keeper.

  • 6:15 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1, SA vs Ind: Rabada is bowling absolute beauties one after the another. Kohli takes a single to get off the strike. Class from the master batter. Just get away from the firing line for a bit

  • 6:01 PM IST
    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1, SA vs Ind: Straight drive of the highest quality from Kohli. Jansen overpitching and paying the price.
  • 5:59 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1, SA vs Ind: Rabada tries to rattle Pant with a bouncer, however, Pant pulls it away across mid-wicket for a boundary.

  • 5:54 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1, SA vs Ind: India needs to build another partnership as South African bowlers have got their tails up.

  • 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1, SA vs Ind: Rishabh Pant is in the middle and cameraman shifts its focus to Rassie Van der Dussen. There is a chuckle in the commentary box as there is history between the two players.