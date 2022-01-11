IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 3rd Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES (Live Scorecard)

Cape Town: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 3rd Test between India and South Africa at the historic Newlands stadium in Cape Town. India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first on a pitch that had a fair bit of assistance for the seamers. Both India openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal looked steady before Duanne Olivier struck for the hosts, removing Rahul. Mayank soon followed Rahul to the dressing room as Kagiso Rabada got South Africa their second breakthrough. With two new batters at the crease, Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, South Africa had their tails up but the Indian duo battled their way through to take India to 75 for 2 at lunch.Also Read - 'Bad Shot': How Rahul Dravid Reacted To A Spectator's Comment During Nets

Pitch Report, Day 1: The pitch has a lot of moisture and Hashim Amla reckons it might spin a bit as the Test match progresses. Also Read - South African All-Rounder Chris Morris Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

Weather Report: The weather is bright and sunny and looks good for the next five days. We have an absolute cracker in our hands as India eye a historic Test series win in South Africa. This is the final frontier for India. Also Read - India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live Streaming - When and where to Watch Ind vs SA Cape Town Match in India

