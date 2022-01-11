IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 3rd Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES (Live Scorecard)

Cape Town: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 3rd Test between India and South Africa at the historic Newlands stadium in Cape Town. India captain Virat Kohli once again won the toss and opted to bat first in the decider with both teams level at 1-1 coming into the final Test match of the series. India made a couple of changes to their side. Hanuma Vihari and injured Mohammed Siraj made way for regular captain Kohli and Umesh Yadav as South Africa decided to remain unchanged. The pitch has a lot of moisture and Hashim Amla reckons it might spin a bit as the Test match progresses. The weather is bright and sunny and looks good for the next five. We have an absolute cracker in our hands as India eye a historic Test series win in South Africa. This is the final frontier for India.Also Read - South African All-Rounder Chris Morris Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

