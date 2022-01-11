IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 3rd Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES (Live Scorecard)

Cape Town: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 3rd Test between India and South Africa at the historic Newlands stadium in Cape Town. India captain Virat Kohli once again won the toss and opted to bat first in the decider with both teams level at 1-1 coming into the final Test match of the series. India made a couple of changes to their side. Hanuma Vihari and injured Mohammed Siraj made way for regular captain Kohli and Umesh Yadav as South Africa decided to remain unchanged. The pitch has a lot of moisture and Hashim Amla reckons it might spin a bit as the Test match progresses. The weather is bright and sunny and looks good for the next five. We have an absolute cracker in our hands as India eye a historic Test series win in South Africa. This is the final frontier for India.Also Read - India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live Streaming - When and where to Watch Ind vs SA Cape Town Match in India

Live Updates

  • 2:04 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1: Brilliant start by Rabada, a couple of balls in the first over went past the bat of KL Rahul. The hosts would be excited about how the pitch is behaving.

  • 2:00 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1: National anthems done, it is time for the first ball. Kagiso Rabada is set to start proceeding with the new ball. A lot is expected from the Indian openers, but firstly, they need to survive the testing first hour.

  • 1:54 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1: India need to start well with the bat. A good first innings score will set the tone for the visitors for the rest of the match. India will win if they bat well. That is our verdict from the studio.

  • 1:39 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1:

    Team News: Kohli back in place of Vihari, Umesh Yadav comes in for injured Mohammed Siraj

    South Africa: Unchanged in the Decider.

  • 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1: India win toss, elect to bat vs South Africa

  • 1:33 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1:

    PITCH REPORT: Hashim Amla reckons there is a bit of moisture in the track. It might spin a bit.

  • 1:29 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1: Indians in a hurdle

  • 1:28 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1: South Africa’s biggest Test in last 10-15 years, said Dean Elgar in the pre-match press conference.

  • 1:27 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1: With South Africa closing on the winning target and Dean Elgar well set, India went on the defensive. This is not a criticism, they had to since the target wasn’t too big. And this is the reason, I think the return of Virat Kohli will help India a lot, says Mohammed Kaif | EXCLUSIVE

  • 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1: Mohammed Kaif reckons India will drop Hanuma Vihari from the playing XI to accommodate Virat Kohli while Ishant Sharma will come in place of Mohammed Siraj. Folks, your dream XI is sorted..Who better than a former India cricketer to seek advice from..