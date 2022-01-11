IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 3rd Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES (Live Scorecard)

Despite losing Pujara and Rahane quickly after lunch, Kohli and Pant steadied things and ensured India did not have any more casualties till tea. The final session as they say is the one where a lot happens – only time will tell will India win the opening day or will the hosts snatch home the advantage?Also Read - As You Get Older, Don't Know What to Feel, Says Rahul Dravid As He Turns 49

Cape Town: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 3rd Test between India and South Africa at the historic Newlands stadium in Cape Town. India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first on a pitch that had a fair bit of assistance for the seamers. Both India openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal looked steady before Duanne Olivier struck for the hosts, removing Rahul. Mayank soon followed Rahul to the dressing room as Kagiso Rabada got South Africa their second breakthrough. With two new batters at the crease, Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, South Africa had their tails up but the Indian duo battled their way through to take India to 75 for 2 at lunch. Also Read - 'Bad Shot': How Rahul Dravid Reacted To A Spectator's Comment During Nets

Pitch Report, Day 1: The pitch has a lot of moisture and Hashim Amla reckons it might spin a bit as the Test match progresses. Also Read - South African All-Rounder Chris Morris Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

Weather Report: The weather is bright and sunny and looks good for the next five days. We have an absolute cracker in our hands as India eye a historic Test series win in South Africa. This is the final frontier for India.

Check the latest 3rd Test Live Score, 3rd Test Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. Catch live cricket score and updates from India vs South Africa third Test here. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA 3rd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (FULL SCORECARD)

Live Updates

  • 8:26 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1, SA vs Ind: Kohli is OUT! He is dismissed for 79. 21 short of a well-deserved 100. Rabada finally got the better of the Indian captain. The ball move a tinge and that was good enough to get the edge of Kohli’s bat. LIVE | IND: 212/9

  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1, SA vs Ind: Kohli should look to farm as much of the strike as possible. He could take a leaf out of Hanuma Vihari’s book. Vihari was splendid at the Wanderers in the second essay. India would also like to get close to 250.

  • 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1, SA vs Ind: Thakur and then Bumrah, Kohli is losing partners – will he take the more attacking route eyeing that century? The hosts are staging a comeback at the fag end of the day. LIVE | IND: 210/8

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1, SA vs Ind: A couple of gorgeous cover drives from Kohli off Marco Jansen. This is what fans have waited for all day long. Kohli has got into the 70s now. He has a century in sight.

  • 7:43 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1, SA vs Ind: Ashwin perishes and it is Jansen again. The young left-arm pacer has been brilliant on the opening day at Newlands. Kohli is now the key for India as Shardul Thakur joins the India skipper. It would be interesting to see if Kohli shifts gears here.

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1, SA vs Ind: Maybe SA was wary of Pant and that is why they did not give Keshav Maharaj a bowl… Now, straight after the dismissal of Pant, Maharaj has been brought into the attack. This would be interesting.

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1, SA vs Ind: Pant OUT. He could have done better with that. A crucial breakthrough for the hosts. Now, they see an opening from one end. Will Ashwin counter-attack? LIVE | IND: 172/5

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1, SA vs Ind: 50! YES, he has done it… The job is half done but Kohli has finally got a fifty and he would hope he kicks-on. Kohli has shown discipline and patience. It has been one of his slowest fifties in Test cricket.

  • 7:21 PM IST

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 1, SA vs Ind: Kohli has shown a lot of character in this knock. He has left balls outside the off-stump, scored of balls bowled at him. He looks hungrier than ever before. He would like to start the year with a bang.