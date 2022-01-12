IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 3rd Test, Day 2 Latest CRICKET UPDATES (LIVE SCORECARD)

Late strikes have helped India come back in the game after a brilliant knock from Petersen. The series has come right down to the wire as the last innings would be the decider in a way. Bumrah has been the pick of the bowlers for India, but it was Shami’s two wickets in an over that turned things around.Also Read - Viral Video: Dugout Gets Behind Virat Kohli-Led India, Clap Every Ball to Keep the Spirits High | Amazing Scenes

Cape Town: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 3rd Test between India and South Africa at the picturesque Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. India would look to get early breakthroughs in the opening session of the series-deciding Test so as to entertain any hopes of restricting South Africa to a score that will be well below India’s first innings score of 223.  South Africa, on the other hand, would eye to take a good first-innings lead that will put them in a commanding position in the third and final Test. Also Read - India vs South Africa: Jayant Yadav Replaces Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini Added In ODI Squad

Earlier, on Day 1, India won the toss and elected to bat first on a wicket that had a fair bit for the bowlers. Other than India captain Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for a well-made 79, none of the other batters looked settled which led to India’s downfall. Also Read - Ruturaj Gaikwad to Venkatesh Iyer; Indian Players Who May Not Play a Single Game During ODI Series vs South Africa

Pitch Report, Day 2: The pitch is still helping the fast bowlers with a fair bit of seam and swing movement. South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj got some to spin as well. Overall, it is a wicket that will always keep the bowlers in play.

Weather Report, Day 2: The weather for the next four days is expected to be nice and sunny.

Live Updates

  • 9:06 PM IST
    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Strays down the leg side and FOUR! Welcome runs for India and another no ball for Rabada. The extras are getting out of hand for Proteas. 13 till now.
  • 9:03 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Pujara and Kohli steal a single and brings the lead to 50 runs now. Actually, 51 courtesy of a no ball from Rabada.

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Edge and Four! Rabada comes back into the attack and Pujara, Kohli are looking tentative while batting.

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: South African bowlers are on song, as both Indian openers are back into the pavilion. Marco Jansen is bowling beautifully and almost got Kohli’s wicket.

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Lovely straight drive from Agarwal off Rabada. Just as we speak Rabada bowls a beauty and breaks the opening partnership. South Africa draws first blood of the Indian innings. Agarwal departs for 7.

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: SHOT! Another boundary in the over as KL Rahul plays a check drive in the cover region to extend the lead to 26.

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Four! KL Rahul plays a backfoot punch to score maiden boundary in the Indian innings.


  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Hawkeye suggested that the ball is missing the stumps and Agarwal gets a life. Brilliant review from the opening batter.

  • 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Struck on the pads and given OUT by the umpire. Agarwal sends it upstairs for the review and there is no bat involved. Ball tracking coming up and wickets missing.

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Enough movement off the pitch for the new ball. Rabada starts and almost got a wicket. Fortunately for Agarwal, he timely put the ball away from stumps.