LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 4 (LIVE SCORECARD)

Cape Town: Rishabh Pant scored a combative unbeaten 100 in India’s second innings that folded for 198 as pacers Marco Jansen (4/36) Kagiso Rabada (3/53) and Lungi Ngidi (3/21) shared all wickets between them. Struggling Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) failed yet again while Virat Kohli (29 off 143 balls) did his best to stay at the crease as long as possible before Ngidi dismissed the skipper.Also Read - Virat Kohli Behaves The Way He Wants To Behave; Rest Of The Cricket World Bows Down To Him: Daryll Cullinan

IND vs SA Test LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 4:  Also Read - SA v IND, 3rd Test: It Was a Fabulous Innings And Got Us Really Back Into The Game, Says Paras Mhambrey on Rishabh Pant

Hello and welcome to the live coverage for Day 4 of the Cape Town test between India and South Africa. With 111 runs left, the match is expected to end early on Friday either way but at this moment Proteas look way ahead. Rishabh Pant was fearless without being careless during a brilliant hundred in the most adverse circumstances but South Africa were on course for a memorable series win against India on a day when visiting skipper Virat Kohli was left fuming due to a contentious DRS decision in the third and final Test here. Pant’s (100 not out off 139 balls) fourth Test hundred constituted for more than 50 per cent of India’s shoddy second innings total of 198 with Kohli’s 29 off 143 balls being the second highest individual score. With an easy target of 212 to chase, South Africa were 101 for 2 at stumps as their dogged skipper Dean Elgar (30) was finally out tickling down the leg side giving India some breathing space going into the fourth and probably the final day of the series. (FULL SCORECARD) Also Read - India vs South Africa: Despite Rishabh Pant Hundred, Hosts Ahead In Cape Town Test At Day 3 Stumps

Live Updates

  • 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: A session which totally belonged to South Africa. The hosts can totally believe now that they can win the test from here. As far as India is considered, they seem to have missed the another chance to conquer South Africa. 40 runs left for South Africa and 7 wickets for India. Surely, it is South Africa’s game.

  • 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Wickets is umpire’s call. When it’s not going for you, it’s not going for you.

  • 3:57 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Appeal for LBW! Van der Dussen gets struck on the pads. Doesn’t appear to be any bat. Ball tracking comes up.

  • 3:55 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Ashwin introduced for the first time in the day. South Africa 42 runs away.

  • 3:48 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: FOUR! Another cover drive for Bavuma in the over. South Africa need 46 runs more to win.

  • 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: FOUR! Trademark Temba Bavuma plays a backfoot punch for the ages. Races away to the boundary.

  • 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Review for run out and Van der Dussen survives. NOT OUT!

  • 3:38 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Quick single taken and South Africa batters looks ever so ready to take them.

  • 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Kohli is saying something to Bavuma. No response from Bavuma as he takes a single and gets off strike.

  • 3:29 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: 17 deliveries without any runs. Wicket brings a different pressure on the batting team.