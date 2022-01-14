LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 4 (LIVE SCORECARD)

Rishabh Pant scored a combative unbeaten 100 in India's second innings that folded for 198 as pacers Marco Jansen (4/36) Kagiso Rabada (3/53) and Lungi Ngidi (3/21) shared all wickets between them. Struggling Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) failed yet again while Virat Kohli (29 off 143 balls) did his best to stay at the crease as long as possible before Ngidi dismissed the skipper.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage for Day 4 of the Cape Town test between India and South Africa. With 111 runs left, the match is expected to end early on Friday either way but at this moment Proteas look way ahead. Rishabh Pant was fearless without being careless during a brilliant hundred in the most adverse circumstances but South Africa were on course for a memorable series win against India on a day when visiting skipper Virat Kohli was left fuming due to a contentious DRS decision in the third and final Test here. Pant's (100 not out off 139 balls) fourth Test hundred constituted for more than 50 per cent of India's shoddy second innings total of 198 with Kohli's 29 off 143 balls being the second highest individual score. With an easy target of 212 to chase, South Africa were 101 for 2 at stumps as their dogged skipper Dean Elgar (30) was finally out tickling down the leg side giving India some breathing space going into the fourth and probably the final day of the series.