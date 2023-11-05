Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: India Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs
live

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: India Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs

India vs South Africa LIVE Score and Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 37, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, IND vs SA Scorecard: Birthday boy Virat Kohli to hunt for record-equaling 49th ODI ton, as India look to stay top of points table with win against Proteas.

Updated: November 5, 2023 1:55 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs SA, Ind vs SA live, Ind vs SA live score, Ind vs SA live score updates, Ind vs SA live cricket score, Ind vs SA live streaming, Ind vs SA live score streaming, India vs South Africa, India vs South Africa live score, India vs South Africa live cricket score, India vs South Africa live score updates, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, ODI World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023 live score, ODI World Cup 2023 live score streaming, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli birthday, Virat Kohli records.
India vs South Africa, 37th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023 SCORE: The Indian team would look to continue their winning streak when they take on South Africa on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the ‘battle of the equals’. Both teams have played well in the ongoing ODI World Cup and look good to finish one and two in the league stage. Today will also be a special match for ‘birthday boy’ Virat Kohli, who would be eyeing a record-equaling 49th ODI century.

Trending Now

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Live Updates

  • Nov 5, 2023 1:54 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: South Africa national anthem first followed by the India national anthem.

  • Nov 5, 2023 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: The two teams are out for the national anthems.

  • Nov 5, 2023 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: India will have to set-up a target of above 300 to challenge this in-form batting line-up of the Proteas side. Otherwise with just five main bowlers it will be tough to defend the total under lights at the Eden Gardens.

  • Nov 5, 2023 1:49 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj is a very interesting choice from the Proteas skipper. Gerlad Coetzee has taken 14 wickets and he is benched in the high-voltage clash.

  • Nov 5, 2023 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: Kagiso Rabada-led South Africa pace unit will look to stop this in-form Indian opening pair as both are very explosive batters.

  • Nov 5, 2023 1:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will look to give India a good start against this in-form South Africa pace line-up.

  • Nov 5, 2023 1:44 PM IST

    “We would have batted first, but now we need to chase, which will be a nice challenge. We know that’s one area where we need to gain more confidence, we’ll have to bat with responsibility. We have been putting on good consistent performances and we’ll look to improvegoing forward. One change – Shamsi comes in place of Gerald Coetzee,” Temba Bavuma said during the toss.

  • Nov 5, 2023 1:41 PM IST

    “We will bat first. Looks like a good pitch, it wasn’t to do with the pitch, we wanted to challenge ourselves. It’ll be a good game, two teams who have played consistent cricket and have topped the table, will be nice to win and go on top. I love to play over here, not just me, the entire team looks forward to play at this historic ground. We’re playing the same team, don’t think we need to change anything with the way we’ve been playing,” Rohit Sharma said during the toss.

  • Nov 5, 2023 1:37 PM IST
    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: Playing XIs




    South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

    India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
  • Nov 5, 2023 1:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: Rohit Sharma and Temba Bavuma walk into the middle for the toss. India won the toss and India will bat first. India are playing with the same team.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.