LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: Maharaj Removes Gill; Iyer Joins Kohli

India vs South Africa LIVE Score and Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 37, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, IND vs SA Scorecard: Birthday boy Virat Kohli to hunt for record-equaling 49th ODI ton, as India look to stay top of points table with win against Proteas.

Updated: November 5, 2023 3:28 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023 SCORE: The Indian team would look to continue their winning streak when they take on South Africa on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the ‘battle of the equals’. Both teams have played well in the ongoing ODI World Cup and look good to finish one and two in the league stage. Today will also be a special match for ‘birthday boy’ Virat Kohli, who would be eyeing a record-equaling 49th ODI century.

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

  • Nov 5, 2023 3:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: Maharaj is bowling superbly, changing his pace and disturbing the batters frequently. He is also getting some purchase from the pitch. Just 3 from the over. IND 121-2 (19)

  • Nov 5, 2023 3:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: 7 runs from the over as India looks to rebuild the innings once again after Gill’s wicket. IND 118-2 (18)

  • Nov 5, 2023 3:23 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: FOUR!! streaky boundary for Kohli and India. Nigidi bowls a wider line on off-stump and Kohli looks to cut gets an edge and bowl races away to four to third man.

  • Nov 5, 2023 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: Virat Kohli completes 1500 runs in the ODI World Cups. What a batter he is. Another milestone he knocked off.

  • Nov 5, 2023 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: Both batters are taking singles and ticking the score board without taking any risks at the moment. Maharaj concedes 4 runs. IND 111-2 (17)

  • Nov 5, 2023 3:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: Welcome back after the drinkks break. Keshav Maharaj to bowl the 16th over.

  • Nov 5, 2023 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: Just 2 runs from Nigidi over. The scoring rate has gone down after Gill’s wicket. South Africa bowlers are choking up runs here. Time for Drinks break. IND 107-2 (16)

  • Nov 5, 2023 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: Kohli is inching close to another fifty, but fans would want Kohli to a record-equaling 49.

  • Nov 5, 2023 3:09 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: Maharaj has a very good record against Kohli in 3 innings he has knocked off Kohli 2 times. While the batter has scored 36 runs.

  • Nov 5, 2023 3:07 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: Another good over from Rabada as he just gave away 4 runs. He tested Iyer with bounces and he is playing it well till now. IND 103-2 (14)

