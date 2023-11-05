Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: Iyer Departs; Rahul Joins ‘B’Day Boy’ Kohli!
LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: Iyer Departs; Rahul Joins ‘B’Day Boy’ Kohli!

India vs South Africa LIVE Score and Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 37, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, IND vs SA Scorecard: Birthday boy Virat Kohli to hunt for record-equaling 49th ODI ton, as India look to stay top of points table with win against Proteas.

Published: November 5, 2023 4:58 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs South Africa, 37th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023 SCORE: The Indian team would look to continue their winning streak when they take on South Africa on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the ‘battle of the equals’. Both teams have played well in the ongoing ODI World Cup and look good to finish one and two in the league stage. Today will also be a special match for ‘birthday boy’ Virat Kohli, who would be eyeing a record-equaling 49th ODI century.

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Live Updates

  • Nov 5, 2023 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: Rahul is taking his time to get his eye in. 12 overs still to go, India look good for a big finish here in Kolkata. LIVE | IND: 232/3 in 37.4 overs vs SA

  • Nov 5, 2023 4:47 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: And as we speak, Iyer has holed out in the deep trying to clear the boundary. That brings Rahul to the middle.

  • Nov 5, 2023 4:43 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: Iyer is high on confidence after his good show against Sri Lanka. Looks like he is continuing his good run of form from the previous game.

  • Nov 5, 2023 4:41 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: Iyer smashes it for another boundary. Both Kohli and Iyer are in a race to get to a century. It would be Iyer’s maiden ODI WC century.

  • Nov 5, 2023 4:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: The running between the wickets between Kohli and Iyer has been the hallmark of their partnership which is swelling by the minute. LIVE | IND: 222/2 in 35.4 overs vs SA

  • Nov 5, 2023 4:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: Iyer and Kohli have upped the ante here. All eyes on Kohli as he is nearing a record-equaling feat. One more hundred and Kohli would match his hero Sachin. Kohli currently has 48 to his name and the record is 49.

  • Nov 5, 2023 4:32 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: FOUR!! What a shot from Kohli, dances down the track and flicks it towards mid wicket for a four.

  • Nov 5, 2023 4:31 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: SIX!! High and Handsome from Iyer. What a shot by him. Makram sprayed onto the pitch and Iyer rocks back and pulls it away for a huge six. Both batters on a roll. IND 213-2 (34)

  • Nov 5, 2023 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: FOUR!! Kohli moves into the 60s. Short ball by Makram and Kohli pulls it away towards Deep-square leg.

  • Nov 5, 2023 4:29 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: 200 UP!! Great comeback by Iyer and Kohli after openers departure, both the batters took responsibility and took India to 200 with no further damage.

