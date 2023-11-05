Home

Sports

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: India Crush South Africa By 243 Runs

live

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: India Crush South Africa By 243 Runs

India vs South Africa LIVE Score and Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 37, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, IND vs SA Scorecard: India Crush South Africa By 243 Runs. Birthday boy Virat Kohli to hunt for record-equaling 49th ODI ton, as India look to stay top of points table with win against Proteas.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table India VS South Africa 326/5 (50.0) 83/9 (27.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.07) SA need 244 runs in 138 balls at 10.60 rpo Last Wicket: Kagiso Rabada c & b Ravindra Jadeja 6 (26) - 79/9 in 26.2 Over Lungi Ngidi 0 * (2) 0x4, 0x6 Tabraiz Shamsi 4 (4) 1x4, 0x6 Ravindra Jadeja (9-1-33-5) * Kuldeep Yadav (5-1-7-1)

India vs South Africa, 37th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023 SCORE: The Indian team would look to continue their winning streak when they take on South Africa on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the ‘battle of the equals’. Both teams have played well in the ongoing ODI World Cup and look good to finish one and two in the league stage. Today will also be a special match for ‘birthday boy’ Virat Kohli, who would be eyeing a record-equaling 49th ODI century.

Trending Now

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.