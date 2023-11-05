Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: India Crush South Africa By 243 Runs

India vs South Africa LIVE Score and Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 37, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, IND vs SA Scorecard: India Crush South Africa By 243 Runs. Birthday boy Virat Kohli to hunt for record-equaling 49th ODI ton, as India look to stay top of points table with win against Proteas.

Updated: November 5, 2023 8:36 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs South Africa, 37th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023 SCORE: The Indian team would look to continue their winning streak when they take on South Africa on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the ‘battle of the equals’. Both teams have played well in the ongoing ODI World Cup and look good to finish one and two in the league stage. Today will also be a special match for ‘birthday boy’ Virat Kohli, who would be eyeing a record-equaling 49th ODI century.

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

  • Nov 5, 2023 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023 Score: That’s it!! South Africa have been all-out for a paltry 83 runs. India consolidate their spot at the top of the table. The Men in Blue win today’s match by a massive 243 runs. SA 83

  • Nov 5, 2023 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023 Score: After 27 overs of play, South Africa are now at 83/9. SA 83/9

  • Nov 5, 2023 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023 Score; The 9th wicket goes down and South Africa on verge of all-out. Jadeja picks up a fifer.

  • Nov 5, 2023 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023 Score: That’s it! The eight wicket goes down! Kuldeep Yadav removes Marco Jansen. Ravindra Jadeja claims the catch. SA 79/8 (25.4)

  • Nov 5, 2023 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023 Score: Back to back two maiden overs for the Indians! Ravindra Jadeja claims one now. The Men in Blue are now toying with the Proteas. SA 70/7 (23)

  • Nov 5, 2023 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023 Score: 22 overs gone, South Africa are reeling at 70/7. It’s all but over for the Proteas today. Kuldeep pulls off a maiden over. IND 70/7 (22)

  • Nov 5, 2023 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: Another good over from Kuldeep Yadav as he just gave 1 run in his over. Jadeja will bowl the next over.

  • Nov 5, 2023 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: WICKET!! what a bowling this is from Jadeja!! DREAM DELIVERY FOR ANY LEFT-ARM SPINNER. knocks off Keshav Maharaj Stumps. SA 67/7 (18.4)

  • Nov 5, 2023 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: Kuldeep just gave 1 run in his first over. Indian bowlers continue to dominate the second innings. SA 65-6 (18)

  • Nov 5, 2023 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: 5 Runs and a big wicket of Miller. Jadeja is bowling a dream spell here. So far he has taken 3 wickets. Will look to take a five-wicket haul here. SA 64-6 (17)

