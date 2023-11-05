Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: Kohli Hits Record-Equaling 49th ODI Ton; India Post 326 
India vs South Africa LIVE Score and Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 37, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, IND vs SA Scorecard: Birthday boy Virat Kohli to hunt for record-equaling 49th ODI ton, as India look to stay top of points table with win against Proteas.

Published: November 5, 2023 6:33 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs South Africa, 37th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023 SCORE: The Indian team would look to continue their winning streak when they take on South Africa on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the ‘battle of the equals’. Both teams have played well in the ongoing ODI World Cup and look good to finish one and two in the league stage. Today will also be a special match for ‘birthday boy’ Virat Kohli, who would be eyeing a record-equaling 49th ODI century.

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Live Updates

  • Nov 5, 2023 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: A wonderful over comes to an as Jasprit Bumrah offered only two runs in the over. SA – 2/0 (1)

  • Nov 5, 2023 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: Jasprit Bumrah on his first over with two slips and facing him is Quinton de Kock.

  • Nov 5, 2023 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: Umpires are back on the field, players are back and both Proteas opening batters Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma are on the field.

  • Nov 5, 2023 6:25 PM IST

  • Nov 5, 2023 6:09 PM IST
    Kohli vs SA – last 15 ODI innings
    1091 runs
    Avg 109.10
    SR 89.86
    5 X 100s
    5 X 50s
  • Nov 5, 2023 6:08 PM IST
    Most runs conceded by a SA bowler in a World Cup game
    94 M Jansen v Ind Kolkata 2023
    92 M Jansen v SL Delhi 2023
    85 W Parnell v Ind Melbourne 2015
  • Nov 5, 2023 6:06 PM IST

    Scoring a century on birthday (ODIs)

    Vinod Kambli 100* vs Eng Jaipur 1993 (21th birthday)

    Sachin Tendulkar 134 vs Aus Sharjah 1998 (25)

    Sanath Jayasuriya 130 vs Ind Karachi 2008 (39)

    Ross Taylor 131* vs Pak Pallekele 2011 (27)

    Tom Latham 140* vs Net Hamilton 2022 (30)

    Mitchell Marsh 121 vs Pak Bengaluru 2023 (32)

    Virat Kohli 100* vs SA Kolkata 2023 (35)

  • Nov 5, 2023 6:05 PM IST

    “It was a wicket that was tricky to bat on, we got a great start from Rohit and Shubman, my job was to keep it going on. The ball started gripping and turning, it slowed down and then my role was to bat deep. That was what was communicated to me by the team management, Shreyas played well and we got a few more runs towards the end. We had a lot of chats during the Asia Cup, we bat at 3 and 4, so this was the partnership that was needed to take the game forward. We don’t have Hardik in the team, so we knew a wicket or two could cost us, we had to dig deep and take the match deep. I’m grateful to god for giving me the chance to play and contribute to the team’s success. It’s great to get a hundred on my birthday in front of this big crowd at this great venue. The pitch is on the slower side, we have a quality bowling line-up as well, but we’ll have to work hard. Wickets will be the key, getting a couple early will put them under pressure with the way this pitch is behaving,” Virat Kohli said after the first innings.

  • Nov 5, 2023 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: Great Innings by Virat Kohli!! once again he has showed why he is the best batter in the white-ball format. His knock has helped India to post 326 runs and it will be tough for the Proteas side to chase as Indian bowlers are on fire!!

  • Nov 5, 2023 5:59 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, ODI WC SCORE: The South African players are congratulating Kohli for his record-breaking knock.

