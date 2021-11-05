IND vs SCO LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Match CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of T20 World Cup Match between India and Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest IND vs SCO Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, India vs Scotland Live Score Today, India vs Scotland T20 Live Score, India vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. Their fate still not in their own hands, India will again go for broke when they resume their battle for survival in the T20 World Cup in another must-win contest, against Scotland in Dubai, UAE on Friday. Coming two days after the thrashing of Afghanistan, Scotland, for all their spunk and spirit in the T20 showpiece, provides their fancied opponents another great platform to win it big and boost their net run-rate while hoping that other results go their way. Despite the annihilation of Afghanistan, India's semifinal prospects remain hanging in the balance thanks to the back-to-back drubbing against Pakistan and New Zealand inside eight days of the tournament proper. The situation remains do-or-die for Virat Kohli's band of superstars as they head into their fourth match in the Super 12 stage.