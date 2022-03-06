IND vs SL LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test, Day 3 Updates

Mohali: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of 1st Test match between India and Sri Lanka being played at PCA Stadium, Mohali.Also Read - 1st Test: Try To Keep Myself Relaxed In Any Pressure Scenario, Says Ravindra Jadeja

Updates: Sri Lanka trail by a big margin. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka are out there at the crease for the visitors. Also Read - 1st Test: India Extends Stronghold As Sri Lanka Finish Day Two At 108/4

AS IT HAPPEND, DAY 2: India extended their stronghold on day two of the first Test at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium as Sri Lanka ended the day at 108/4 in 43 overs. After declaring at 574/8 in 129.2 overs, India picked four Sri Lankan wickets in the final session to put the visitors on the backfoot while enjoying a lead of 466 runs. It was a day where there wasn’t a single passage of play that didn’t go India’s way. At the start of it, the Lankans would have hoped to make early inroads, and at the end of it, they find themselves with their backs to the wall, staring at a trail of 466 runs with four of their main batsmen already back inside. And they’ve all been to LBWs, playing down the wrong line. It’s probably too early to call, but given how things are going, they are going to need a mini miracle to not be asked to follow on. This pitch is crumbling, the ball is reversing, but it still by no means is unplayable. Brief scores: India 574/8 dec in 129.2 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 175 not out, Rishabh Pant 96; Lasith Embuldeniya 2/188, Suranga Lakmal 2/90) lead Sri Lanka 108/4 in 43 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 28, Pathum Nissanka 26 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/21, Jasprit Bumrah 1/20) by 466 runs. Also Read - IND vs SL, 1st Test: Rahul Dravid Pays Tribute to Australian Greats Rodney Marsh, Shane Warne

  • 10:35 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Bumrah to Asalanka ! OUT ! Charith Asalanka departs and Jasprit Bumrah breaks this partnership! What a brilliant slower delivery to get rid of dangerous Charith Asalanka. A slower delivery, on a good length that pitches on the off stump line. Charith Asalanka looks to defend it from his crease but gets beaten by the lack of pace. The ball hits his pads and there is an huge appeal. However, the umpire is not interested. Indian players have a long discussion and Rohit Sharma takes a review at the last moment. The replays roll in and the UltraEdge shows no bat involved. The Ball Tracker rolls and it shows three reds. So the decision will be overturned and Bumrah Strikes. Absolutely fantastic stuff from Bumrah! SL 161/5 (58)

  • 10:17 AM IST
    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: After 55 overs, Sri Lanka are now at 148/4. Partnership now at 45(`102).
  • 10:12 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Bumrah to Nissanka | FOUR! Another boundary for Nissanka! A good-length delivery, around off. Nissanka opens the face of his blade and gets it through thr gully region for a boundary. SL 144/4 (53.4)

  • 10:06 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Bumrah to Nissanka | FOUR! Again, the positive intent from Nissanka! A shorter delivery with a bit of width this time. Nissanka cuts it through point for a boundary. SL 140/4 (52)

  • 10:02 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Ashwin to Nissanka | FOUR! Another boundary and this time good use of the wrists! A fuller delivery on off and middle. Nissanka works it left of mid on for a boundary. He is a talented fellow and he is showing it here now. SL 133/4 (50.3)

  • 10:01 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Ashwin to Nissanka | FOUR! Nissanka finds a boundary this time. Slightly shorter on middle. Nissanka goes back and pulls it towards backward square leg for a boundary. Good shot! SL 129/4 (50.1)

  • 9:58 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Sri Lanka are now at 125/4 after 50 overs of play.

  • 9:57 AM IST

  • 9:55 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Ashwin to Asalanka | FOUR! Streaky! Fuller again, outside off. Charith Asalanka presses forward and tries to drive, but the ball goes off the outside edge past first slip towards third man for a boundary. Sri Lanka will not mind that! SL 125/4 (49)

  • 9:51 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Shami to Nissanka | FOUR! Edgy runs! Good-length delivery, outside off. Pathum Nissanka leans to drives but gets an outside edge towards third man for a boundary. SL 120/4 (48)