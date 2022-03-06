IND vs SL LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test, Day 3 Updates

Mohali: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of 1st Test match between India and Sri Lanka being played at PCA Stadium, Mohali.

Updates: FOLLOW-ON: Lahiru Thirimane gone for a duck, Ravi Ashwin strikes. Ravindra Jadeja Picks 5-fer as Sri Lanka bundled out for 174. The hosts have enforced the follow-on as Sri Lanka trail by 400 runs. Ravindra Jadeja Dents Sri Lanka With Quick Wickets, sends Suranga Lakmal 0(2) and Niroshan Dickwella 2(10) back to the pavilion. Pathum Nissanka slams half-century. Jasprit Bumrah sends Charith Asalanka back to the pavilion 29(64). Sri Lanka trail by a big margin. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka are out there at the crease for the visitors.

AS IT HAPPEND, DAY 2: India extended their stronghold on day two of the first Test at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium as Sri Lanka ended the day at 108/4 in 43 overs. After declaring at 574/8 in 129.2 overs, India picked four Sri Lankan wickets in the final session to put the visitors on the backfoot while enjoying a lead of 466 runs. It was a day where there wasn't a single passage of play that didn't go India's way. At the start of it, the Lankans would have hoped to make early inroads, and at the end of it, they find themselves with their backs to the wall, staring at a trail of 466 runs with four of their main batsmen already back inside. And they've all been to LBWs, playing down the wrong line. It's probably too early to call, but given how things are going, they are going to need a mini miracle to not be asked to follow on. This pitch is crumbling, the ball is reversing, but it still by no means is unplayable. Brief scores: India 574/8 dec in 129.2 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 175 not out, Rishabh Pant 96; Lasith Embuldeniya 2/188, Suranga Lakmal 2/90) lead Sri Lanka 108/4 in 43 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 28, Pathum Nissanka 26 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/21, Jasprit Bumrah 1/20) by 466 runs.

  • 12:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Back live. Sri Lanka are still in shock. And they only have themselves to blame for the some of the shots they’ve played.

  • 11:44 AM IST

    STAT: Ashwin breaks into top ten in all-time leading wicket takers in Test cricket – joint level at 10th position with Rangana Herath (433 wickets).

  • 11:43 AM IST
    Dismissed most times by Ashwin in Tests
    11 B Stokes
    10 D Warner
    9 A Cook
    8 T latham
    7 E Cowan/ J Anderson/ L Thirimanne
  • 11:37 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Lunch: India are bossing this game. They rolled over Sri Lanka in their first innings and have enforced the follow-on, Ashwin also struck in that little period to further the advantage. If this game keeps going at this speed then we might see it finishing today. Sri Lanka have struggled to cope with the spin and pace of the Indian bowlers. They just can’t catch a breather as every bowler is getting enough purchase to trouble the batsmen. And if they’re to take this Test into day four then the batters will have to bat out of their skins. Can they do that? We’ll be back for the second session in 35.

  • 11:26 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Ashwin to Thirimane | OUT! Caught by Rohit!! Wicket #433 and Ashwin equals Herath. He has had Thirimanne’s number in this Test. Dismissed him with a slider in the first innings and now with a classical offie. Flighted on off-stump, Thirimanne has to play because of the line, the ball spins away and takes the outside edge. SL 174 | 9/1 (2.3)

  • 11:24 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Shami to Karunaratne | FOUR! Another edge and another boundary to third man. Karunaratne is reluctant to come forward even to a fullish delivery, the ball takes the outside edge and races behind square on the off-side. SL 174 | 9/0 (2.2)

  • 11:22 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Shami to Karunaratne | FOUR! NO-BALL ! Karunaratne and Sri Lanka are underway. Fullish delivery in the channel, Karunaratne hangs back and plays with soft hands, the outside edge runs away behind point. Shami has overstepped. SL 174 | 5/0 (1.4)

  • 11:20 AM IST
    STAT: First inngs lead in last 10 Ind vs SL Tests
    192 (Ind)
    87 (Ind)
    111 (Ind)
    309 (Ind)
    439 (Ind)
    352 (Ind)
    122 (SL)
    405 (Ind)
    163 (Ind)
    400 (Ind)
  • 11:19 AM IST
    Hitting 150+ in an inngs & taking a 5-fer in a Test
    Vinoo Mankad (184 & 5/196) v Eng 1952
    Denis Atkinson (219 & 5/56) v Aus 1955
    Polly Umrigar (172* & 5/107) v WI 1962
    Gary Sobers (174 & 5/41) v Eng 1966
    Mushtaq Mohammad (201 & 5/49) v NZ 1973
    Ravindra Jadeja (175* & 5/41) v SL 2022
  • 11:12 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: How often we have seen this happening to the visiting teams in India. India puts a big first innings score on the board and then the visiting team just crumbles under the pressure against a quality Indian bowling attack. The spinners were always going to be the threat for Lanka but credit should be given to Shami and Bumrah too as they bowled their heart out and got important breakthroughs. Ashwin and Jadeja did what they have been doing for many years now and completely bamboozled the Sri Lankan batting lineup. Jadeja finished with a five-wicket haul in addition to his superb 175 with the bat and India are right on the top in this game now.