IND vs SL LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test, Day 3 Updates

Mohali: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of 1st Test match between India and Sri Lanka being played at PCA Stadium, Mohali.Also Read - 1st Test: Try To Keep Myself Relaxed In Any Pressure Scenario, Says Ravindra Jadeja

Updates: FOLLOW-ON: Lahiru Thirimane gone for a duck, Ravi Ashwin strikes. Ravindra Jadeja Picks 5-fer as Sri Lanka bundled out for 174. The hosts have enforced the follow-on as Sri Lanka trail by 400 runs. Ravindra Jadeja Dents Sri Lanka With Quick Wickets, sends Suranga Lakmal 0(2) and Niroshan Dickwella 2(10) back to the pavilion. Pathum Nissanka slams half-century. Jasprit Bumrah sends Charith Asalanka back to the pavilion 29(64). Sri Lanka trail by a big margin. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka are out there at the crease for the visitors. Also Read - 1st Test: India Extends Stronghold As Sri Lanka Finish Day Two At 108/4

AS IT HAPPEND, DAY 2: India extended their stronghold on day two of the first Test at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium as Sri Lanka ended the day at 108/4 in 43 overs. After declaring at 574/8 in 129.2 overs, India picked four Sri Lankan wickets in the final session to put the visitors on the backfoot while enjoying a lead of 466 runs. It was a day where there wasn’t a single passage of play that didn’t go India’s way. At the start of it, the Lankans would have hoped to make early inroads, and at the end of it, they find themselves with their backs to the wall, staring at a trail of 466 runs with four of their main batsmen already back inside. And they’ve all been to LBWs, playing down the wrong line. It’s probably too early to call, but given how things are going, they are going to need a mini miracle to not be asked to follow on. This pitch is crumbling, the ball is reversing, but it still by no means is unplayable. Brief scores: India 574/8 dec in 129.2 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 175 not out, Rishabh Pant 96; Lasith Embuldeniya 2/188, Suranga Lakmal 2/90) lead Sri Lanka 108/4 in 43 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 28, Pathum Nissanka 26 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/21, Jasprit Bumrah 1/20) by 466 runs. Also Read - IND vs SL, 1st Test: Rahul Dravid Pays Tribute to Australian Greats Rodney Marsh, Shane Warne

Check LIVE Score & Updates of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 3 here-