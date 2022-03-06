IND vs SL LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test, Day 3 Updates

Updates: FOLLOW-ON: India Beat Sri Lanka By an Innings and 222 Runs. Team India One Wicket Away From Victory. Ravindra Jadeja Picks 9th Wicket of the Match; Hosts Sniff Victory. Ravindra Jadeja Picks 8th Wicket of the Match; Ravi Ashwin Becomes 2nd Highest Wicket-Taker in Tests For India. Jadeja Picks 6th Wicket as Hosts Eye Big Win against Sri Lanka. India Enforce Follow-on; SL Lose Nissanka & Karunaratne After Lunch. Shami claims Karunaratne’s wicket. Ravi Ashwin Removes Nissanka 6(19) After Lunch. Lahiru Thirimane gone for a duck, Ravi Ashwin strikes. Ravindra Jadeja Picks 5-fer as Sri Lanka bundled out for 174. The hosts have enforced the follow-on as Sri Lanka trail by 400 runs. Ravindra Jadeja Dents Sri Lanka With Quick Wickets, sends Suranga Lakmal 0(2) and Niroshan Dickwella 2(10) back to the pavilion. Pathum Nissanka slams half-century. Jasprit Bumrah sends Charith Asalanka back to the pavilion 29(64). Sri Lanka trail by a big margin. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka are out there at the crease for the visitors. Also Read - 1st Test: Try To Keep Myself Relaxed In Any Pressure Scenario, Says Ravindra Jadeja

AS IT HAPPEND, DAY 2: India extended their stronghold on day two of the first Test at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium as Sri Lanka ended the day at 108/4 in 43 overs. After declaring at 574/8 in 129.2 overs, India picked four Sri Lankan wickets in the final session to put the visitors on the backfoot while enjoying a lead of 466 runs. It was a day where there wasn’t a single passage of play that didn’t go India’s way. At the start of it, the Lankans would have hoped to make early inroads, and at the end of it, they find themselves with their backs to the wall, staring at a trail of 466 runs with four of their main batsmen already back inside. And they’ve all been to LBWs, playing down the wrong line. It’s probably too early to call, but given how things are going, they are going to need a mini miracle to not be asked to follow on. This pitch is crumbling, the ball is reversing, but it still by no means is unplayable. Brief scores: India 574/8 dec in 129.2 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 175 not out, Rishabh Pant 96; Lasith Embuldeniya 2/188, Suranga Lakmal 2/90) lead Sri Lanka 108/4 in 43 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 28, Pathum Nissanka 26 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/21, Jasprit Bumrah 1/20) by 466 runs. Also Read - 1st Test: India Extends Stronghold As Sri Lanka Finish Day Two At 108/4

Check LIVE Score & Updates of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 3 here-

Live Updates

  • 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: A classical Indian Test victory at home. India piling on a big score in the first innings and then putting the opposition team under pressure with spin playing the major role. The game was all but over in the first session of Day 3 when India picked up seven wickets to demolish any hopes Sri Lanka had coming into Day 3. Then, the caravan continued and with six more wickets in the final session, India have bowled out Sri Lanka twice in this Test match with ease. Ashwin and Jadeja were brilliant with the ball as usual but there were important contributions by the seamers and that makes this bowling performance even sweeter. The foundation was laid by the batting unit earlier in the game with Jadeja notching up his career-best score and almost all other batters making decent contributions. Overall, India have done what everyone expects them to do in home conditions and they will be looking to continue their dominance in the second Test match.

  • 4:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Ashwin to Kumara: OUT! Caught by Shami!! India take a 1-0 lead. This is a huge win for the home side. India win by an innings and 222 runs. Hosts take 1-0 lead in the Test series.

  • 4:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Fifty for Dickwella. He was searching for that single since the last over and has finally got it. Flighted outside off, Dickwella eases it into the vast open spaces on the off-side. SL 177/9

  • 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Shami to Fernando | OUT! Lbw!! That looked plumb and umpire Virender Sharma obliged by raising his finger. The nip-backer coupled with low bounce, Fernando had no chance surviving that, he made worse by staying rooted to the crease. SL 170/9

  • 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Shami to Dickwella | FOUR! another boundary and this is best of the lot. Shami overpitches and is made to pay, just a gentle follow-through of the forward push and the ball races past mid-on. SL 170/8

  • 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Shami to Dickwella | FOUR! Dickwella is adding some handy runs to his Test tally. Angled into the left hander, Dickwella flicks it backward of square leg and the man in the deep no chance of stopping that.

  • 3:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Another India review! Dickwella pointed his bat. Was there an inside edge? If not he will be in trouble as he was struck in-line with the stumps. There’s a spike on the UltraEdge. He survives. Not Out!India lose their second review. Rohit asked Pant and Kohli behind the wicket. They were not sure but he had two reviews and was fine burning one.

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Jadeja to Dickwella | FOUR! comes down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and whips it with the spin past mid-wicket. India lose a review. The close in fielders were confident there was some bat. But UltraEdge proved them wrong. Sharp turner into the left hander, Dickwella is cramped as he attempts to cut, the ball brushes the front pad and then misses the bat on the way to Pant. The LBW could not be given as the impact was outside off. SL 174/10 & 161/8 (53)

  • 3:37 PM IST

    Drinks are on the field now.. India are two wickets away from sealing this game. The only thing keeping this contest interesting is whether Jadeja will pick a 10-wicket haul or not.

  • 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Jadeja to Embuldenya | OUT! Caught by Pant!! Jadeja produces the grubber, and the grubber prouces the outside-edge. Embuldeniya’s rearguard ends, on his back foot as he looks to defend a length delivery just outside off, but the ball doesn’t turn, stays extremely low, and takes a thick outside-edge through to the keeper. SL 174/10 & 153/8 (51)