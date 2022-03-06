IND vs SL LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test, Day 3 Updates

Mohali: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of 1st Test match between India and Sri Lanka being played at PCA Stadium, Mohali.

Updates: FOLLOW-ON: Ravindra Jadeja Picks 8th Wicket of the Match; Ravi Ashwin Becomes 2nd Highest Wicket-Taker in Tests For India. Jadeja Picks 6th Wicket as Hosts Eye Big Win against Sri Lanka. India Enforce Follow-on; SL Lose Nissanka & Karunaratne After Lunch. Shami claims Karunaratne's wicket. Ravi Ashwin Removes Nissanka 6(19) After Lunch. Lahiru Thirimane gone for a duck, Ravi Ashwin strikes. Ravindra Jadeja Picks 5-fer as Sri Lanka bundled out for 174. The hosts have enforced the follow-on as Sri Lanka trail by 400 runs. Ravindra Jadeja Dents Sri Lanka With Quick Wickets, sends Suranga Lakmal 0(2) and Niroshan Dickwella 2(10) back to the pavilion. Pathum Nissanka slams half-century. Jasprit Bumrah sends Charith Asalanka back to the pavilion 29(64). Sri Lanka trail by a big margin. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka are out there at the crease for the visitors.

AS IT HAPPEND, DAY 2: India extended their stronghold on day two of the first Test at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium as Sri Lanka ended the day at 108/4 in 43 overs. After declaring at 574/8 in 129.2 overs, India picked four Sri Lankan wickets in the final session to put the visitors on the backfoot while enjoying a lead of 466 runs. It was a day where there wasn't a single passage of play that didn't go India's way. At the start of it, the Lankans would have hoped to make early inroads, and at the end of it, they find themselves with their backs to the wall, staring at a trail of 466 runs with four of their main batsmen already back inside. And they've all been to LBWs, playing down the wrong line. It's probably too early to call, but given how things are going, they are going to need a mini miracle to not be asked to follow on. This pitch is crumbling, the ball is reversing, but it still by no means is unplayable. Brief scores: India 574/8 dec in 129.2 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 175 not out, Rishabh Pant 96; Lasith Embuldeniya 2/188, Suranga Lakmal 2/90) lead Sri Lanka 108/4 in 43 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 28, Pathum Nissanka 26 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/21, Jasprit Bumrah 1/20) by 466 runs.

Check LIVE Score & Updates of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 3 here-

Live Updates

  • 2:52 PM IST
    Dismissed for a pair by the same bowler on the same day
    Bobby Peel by C Turner Sydney 1895
    T Ward by TJ Mathews Manchester 1912
    Pankaj Roy by F Trueman Manchester 1952
    N Harvey by Jim Laker Manchester 1956
    C Mpofu by D Vettori Harare 2005
    D Sammy by T Boult Wellington 2013
    S Lakmal by R Jadeja Mohali 2022 *
  • 2:43 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the second-highest wicket-taker in Test Cricket for India beating Kapil Dev. Ravindra Jadeja picks up his 8th wicket of the match ! Sri Lanka 7 Down. Sri Lanka 121/7

  • 2:18 PM IST

    Tea: Even with one of Sri Lanka’s better batting displays India have managed to pick up three wickets in the session. Just shows you the difference between the two sides. Nissanka could not emulate his first innings knock and departed early in the session. Karunaratne and Mathews steadied things down but Shami got some reverse swing going and accounted for the former. Then there was a good partnership building between de Silva and Mathews, the pair had 49 runs but once again lost a wicket against the run of play. Asalanka has come in and taken on Jadeja but India won’t mind him playing this way as it gives them an opportunity to pick his wicket. Mathews has looked solid and he has to shepherd this Sri Lankan batting line-up. Can he do it till the end of the day? Back in 15 to find out.

  • 2:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Jadeja to de Silva |OUT! CAUGHT! Ravindra Jadeja displays his magic and breaks this partnership! He grabs his first wicket of the innings and India have got their fourth wicket! SL 174/10 & 100/4 (34)

  • 1:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: SCORE: Sri Lanka 174/10 & 86/3 (30). Visitors trail by 314 runs.

  • 1:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Bumrah to Matthews | FOUR BYES! Ohh this one beats everyone! An attempted yorker down the leg side. Angelo Mathews looks to flick it but misses. Pant dives to his left to stop it. However, the ball hits his gloves and goes towards the fence. SL 174/10 & 84/3 (28)

  • 1:41 PM IST

    ICC WOMEN’S CRICKET WORLD CUP UPDATE – India Women have beaten arch-rivals Pakistan Women by 107 runs and they have begun their campaign with a victory. Pooja Vastrakar has been awarded Player of the Match for her sensational innings of 67 which guided India Women to a total of 244. Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the stand-out bowler. She grabbed four wickets in her spell.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Jadeja to de Silva | FOUR! lovely shot! Nothing much wrong with the delivery. This flatter, quicker and not turning, which means de Silva can bring his wrists into play, uses the bottom one to flick it through mid-wicket. SL 174/10 & 80/3 (27)

  • 1:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: SCORE: Sri Lanka 174/10 & 74/3 (25)

  • 1:19 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Shami to De Silva | FOUR! Uppish but in the gap. Tailing in and de Silva falls over while playing the flick, hits it in the air and manages to evade the two mid-wickets as well as square leg. SL 174/10 & 69/3 (21.1)