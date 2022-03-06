IND vs SL LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test, Day 3 Updates

AS IT HAPPEND, DAY 2: India extended their stronghold on day two of the first Test at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium as Sri Lanka ended the day at 108/4 in 43 overs. After declaring at 574/8 in 129.2 overs, India picked four Sri Lankan wickets in the final session to put the visitors on the backfoot while enjoying a lead of 466 runs. It was a day where there wasn’t a single passage of play that didn’t go India’s way. At the start of it, the Lankans would have hoped to make early inroads, and at the end of it, they find themselves with their backs to the wall, staring at a trail of 466 runs with four of their main batsmen already back inside. And they’ve all been to LBWs, playing down the wrong line. It’s probably too early to call, but given how things are going, they are going to need a mini miracle to not be asked to follow on. This pitch is crumbling, the ball is reversing, but it still by no means is unplayable. Brief scores: India 574/8 dec in 129.2 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 175 not out, Rishabh Pant 96; Lasith Embuldeniya 2/188, Suranga Lakmal 2/90) lead Sri Lanka 108/4 in 43 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 28, Pathum Nissanka 26 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/21, Jasprit Bumrah 1/20) by 466 runs. Also Read - 1st Test: India Extends Stronghold As Sri Lanka Finish Day Two At 108/4

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Ravichandran Ashwin has been the pick of the bowlers so far in the innings as he scalped two wickets and Sri Lanka will be hoping for a big turnaround with the likes of Charith Asalanka 1* and Pathum Nissanka 26* at the crease.

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Ravindra Jadeja at Stumps on Day 2: Feeling really good. Yesterday Rishabh was playing really well, he was taking the bowlers on, so I was just staying at the non-striker’s end and enjoying his batting. I was just taking my time and being very calm in the middle, me and Rishabh were talking about building a partnership and had a similar conversation with Ash also. I always enjoy batting with him (Ashwin), bowling with him, it is all about teamwork, one man can’t win you the game and it has to be a team effort. The wicket might turn more as the game progresses and the odd ball is also keeping low, we will try to bowl wicket to wicket.

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 off 228 deliveries which included 17 boundaries and three maximums. Rohit Sharma declared at 574/8 when Jadeja was very well set at the crease. Jadeja said that he sent a message to skipper Rohit Sharma about the prospect of the pitch and the Mumbai Indians captain decided to call back his team. Jadeja said that there was variable bounce and the pitch was turning. So according him it was the best time to put the Lankans into bat and work on their fatigue.

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 3rd Day of the 1st Test Between India and Sri Lanka !