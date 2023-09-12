Home

live

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bumrah Strikes Early, Nissanka Departs

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match: Wellalage, Asalanka Restrict India To 213 All Out. Rohit Sharma and company to face Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 match.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table India VS Sri Lanka 213 (49.1) 8/1 (3.2) Run Rate: (Current: 2.4) SL need 206 runs in 280 balls at 4.41 rpo Last Wicket: Pathum Nissanka c KL Rahul b Jasprit Bumrah 6 (7) - 7/1 in 2.1 Over Kusal Mendis (W) 0 * (5) 0x4, 0x6 Dimuth Karunaratne 1 (8) 0x4, 0x6 Mohammed Siraj (1.2-1-1-0) * Jasprit Bumrah (2-1-7-1)

Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage (5/40) took a fifer as Sri Lanka bowled India out for a paltry 213 in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday. The spin duo of Wellalage and Charith Asalanka (4/18) wreaked havoc in the middle overs to bundle out India in 49.1 overs after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat. Rohit (53) top-scored for India. There was a short interruption in the match when heavens opened up with just three overs remaining in India’s innings. But the rain stopped soon and the match restarted without deduction of any overs.

IND vs SL Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

