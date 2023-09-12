Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bumrah Strikes Early, Nissanka Departs
live

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bumrah Strikes Early, Nissanka Departs

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match: Wellalage, Asalanka Restrict India To 213 All Out. Rohit Sharma and company to face Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 match.

Updated: September 12, 2023 7:52 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Kusal Mendis (W)

0* (5) 0x4, 0x6

Dimuth Karunaratne

1 (8) 0x4, 0x6

Mohammed Siraj

(1.2-1-1-0)*

Jasprit Bumrah

(2-1-7-1)
India vs Sri Lanka, Super Fours, 4th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Cricket Score, IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4

Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage (5/40) took a fifer as Sri Lanka bowled India out for a paltry 213 in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday.  The spin duo of Wellalage and Charith Asalanka (4/18) wreaked havoc in the middle overs to bundle out India in 49.1 overs after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat.  Rohit (53) top-scored for India.  There was a short interruption in the match when heavens opened up with just three overs remaining in India’s innings. But the rain stopped soon and the match restarted without deduction of any overs.

IND vs SL Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

Live Updates

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah strikes in his second over. Pathum Nissanka edges behind and KL Rahul takes a brilliant low catch to give India the breakthrough. SL 7/1 (2.1)

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj comes into the attack and he starts with a maiden over. India need to keep the pressure on. SL 7/0 (2)

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: The second innings resumes. Jasprit Bumrah opens the attack for India. Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne open the batting for Sri Lanka. SL 7/0 (1)

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Stats

    The only previous instance of Sri Lanka spinners bagging all 10 wickets in an ODI innings came at the same venue against Zimbabwe in 2001.

    This is the 10th instance wherein spinners have bagged all 10 wickets in an ODI innings, the first against India. India had lost nine wickets to spin against Sri Lanka at the same venue back in 1997.
  • Sep 12, 2023 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Dunith Wellalage – I want to thank my coaches and management especially my spin bowling coach. I tried to bowl my normal variations and not give runs. My dream wicket was Kohli’s wicket. The surface is uneven and it is not easy but we have a good batting line-up, we will give a good fight.

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: That’s it. Axar Patel is caught by Samarawickrama. India are all out for 213 in 49.1 overs. Sri Lanka need 214 runs to win.

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Matheesha Pathirana comes back into the attack. Four runs come from the penultimate over. Brilliant play by the two tailenders. IND 212/9 (49)

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: The umpires are coming out in the middle. The players have also made their way. Axar Patel finishes the over with a six off Maheesh Theekshana. IND 208/9 (48)


  • Sep 12, 2023 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: The news from the centre is that the umpires will do an inspection at 7:05 PM IST. The good news is that the players are out in the middle and we should have action soon.

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: If India lose today, Sri Lanka will have four points from 2 games and qualify for the final directly. Then India need to beat Bangladesh and pray Sri Lanka beat Pakistan for the Men in Blue to advance to the final.

