LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Quick Wickets From Wellalage Puts IND in Trouble

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match: Rohit Sharma and company to face Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 match.

Updated: September 12, 2023 4:48 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

Ishan Kishan (W)

18* (42) 1x4, 0x6

KL Rahul

19 (24) 0x4, 0x6

Maheesh Theekshana

(4.1-0-18-0)*

Dhananjaya de Silva

(6-0-18-0)
India vs Sri Lanka, Super Fours, 4th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Cricket Score, IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4

Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket team will take on Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in their second Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Tuesday. Team India’s top order came back in form during the Pakistan clash as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smashed crucial fifties and provided the team with a good start. However, the real highlights of the match were the centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

IND vs SL Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Live Updates

  • Sep 12, 2023 4:52 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: India is 128 for 3 after the first half of the innings. They started well but the Wellalage storm took them off their feet and returned the Indian top 3 back to the dug out in no time. IND 128/3 (25)

  • Sep 12, 2023 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: 5 from this over. Rahul and Kishan need to keep on progressing the scoreboard here. If India doesn’t lose any wickets here, they can change gears later on. IND 123/3 (24)

  • Sep 12, 2023 4:41 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Theekshana back into the attack. Just 5 from his first over. India need a big partnership here, they can’t afford to lose any more wickets here. IND 116/3 (22)

  • Sep 12, 2023 4:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: De Silva is keeping things tight from the other end. Just 2 from the over. Lankan spinners are leading the charge here. IND 111/3 (21)

  • Sep 12, 2023 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: 20 overs are done. Wellalage completes the first half of his spell and he is the man of the hour for Sri Lanka. He walked through the Indian top order like a park walk. IND 109/3 (20)

  • Sep 12, 2023 4:29 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: 4 from this over. Kishan and Rahul need to stick on the pitch at all costs for the next 20 overs. IND 107/3 (19)

  • Sep 12, 2023 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: 100! comes up for India. 6 runs from Wellalage’s fourth over. Kishan gets a BOUNDARY!! as well. Will this counter-attack work? IND 103/3 (18)

  • Sep 12, 2023 4:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: 4 from the over. SL in command here. Rahul and Kishan need to build a great partnership here. IND 97/3 (17)

  • Sep 12, 2023 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: What an OVER from Wellalage. His spin web got the Indian top order trapped and back to the pavilion. IND 93/3 (16)

  • Sep 12, 2023 4:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: OUT! BOWLED!! Wellalage, you thing of beauty. He gets the danger man, Rohit Sharma. Indian skipper departs after scoring 53 off 48 balls. Third wicket for Wellalage. IND 91/3 (15.1)

