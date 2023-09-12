By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Rohit-Gill Off to a Steady START
India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match: Rohit Sharma and company to face Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 match.
Live Cricket Score, IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4
Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket team will take on Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in their second Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Tuesday. Team India’s top order came back in form during the Pakistan clash as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smashed crucial fifties and provided the team with a good start. However, the real highlights of the match were the centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.
IND vs SL Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
