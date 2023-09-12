Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Rohit-Gill Off to a Steady START

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match: Rohit Sharma and company to face Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 match.

Updated: September 12, 2023 3:21 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

Shubman Gill

12* (10) 1x4, 0x6

Rohit Sharma (C)

12 (20) 1x4, 0x6

Kasun Rajitha

(3-0-18-0)*

Maheesh Theekshana

(2-0-7-0)
India vs Sri Lanka, Super Fours, 4th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Cricket Score, IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4

Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket team will take on Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in their second Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Tuesday. Team India’s top order came back in form during the Pakistan clash as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smashed crucial fifties and provided the team with a good start. However, the real highlights of the match were the centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

IND vs SL Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Live Updates

  • Sep 12, 2023 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Gill welcomes Rajitha with a BOUNDARY! on his second ball. A confident short from the man in form. He almost scores his second consecutive BOUNDARY but great work in the field by the Lankan fielder saves a couple of runs for his team. Rajitha makes good return after that. 8 from the over. IND 25/0 (5)

  • Sep 12, 2023 3:16 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Theekshana continues from the other end. Rohit gets a double on the first ball and then a single on third to bring Gill on strike. Gill takes a single right away. Another great over from him, he doesn’t leak away too many runs, just 4 from the over. IND 17/0 (4)

  • Sep 12, 2023 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit shows aggressive intent right from the beginning. He is looking to penetrate the 30-yard circle and utilise the batting powerplay. However, Rajitha manages to keep the Hitman silent in this over. Just three runs from this over. IND 13/0 (3)

  • Sep 12, 2023 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: SL bring in spin right from the second over with Maheesh Theekshana. He starts really well and manages to keep the Indian openers at bay. Just 3 runs from the second over. IND 10/0 (2)

  • Sep 12, 2023 3:05 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Kasun Rajitha starts the things with ball. He starts well with three dot balls against the Indian captain but then Rohit gets a beautiful BOUNDARY!! through the covers to get off the mark. Gill ends the over with a double. 7 from it. IND 7/0 (1)

  • Sep 12, 2023 2:59 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: The SL team is on the field. Rohit and Gill walk out to. Get ready for an action-packed cricket match

  • Sep 12, 2023 2:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: The national anthem ceremony is concluded. The action starts soon as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill walk out to bat.

  • Sep 12, 2023 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Players are on the ground and it’s time for the national anthem ceremony. Starting with the SL’s national anthem followed by the Indian national anthem

  • Sep 12, 2023 2:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: The national anthem ceremony will start in a few minutes

  • Sep 12, 2023 2:50 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: “We would have batted first as well. They are pretty strong side compared to us but we have to play a good game, we will somehow try to win the game. We are going with the same team,” said Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka

