LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: Bumrah, Siraj Rock Lanka EARLY!

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Get all the latest updates and full scorecard of IND vs SL WC match from Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Published: November 2, 2023 7:15 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Sri Lanka, 33rd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: While India look to maintain their unbeaten run, they run into Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma’s men take on the Lankans at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. India would start hot favourites in Mumbai, but they would know that Lankans would be putting up a brave fight.

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

  • Nov 2, 2023 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: Siraj is having some fun in the middle now. He is in the middle of a good spell in Wankhede. He is not shying away from walking upto the batter and giving him a piece of his mind.

  • Nov 2, 2023 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: No bowling change as yet. We could have Shami come into the attack soon just to give a breather to one of these bowlers. LIVE | SL: 12/4 in 6.2 overs vs IND

  • Nov 2, 2023 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: We were all expecting a mouthwatering contest, but it seems like we are in for an anti-climax.

  • Nov 2, 2023 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: This is not the Asia Cup final, yet it seems like it is – thanks to Mohammed Siraj’s impeccable spell of fast bowling. LIVE | SL: 7/4 in 5 overs vs SL

  • Nov 2, 2023 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: And finally Siraj gets picked for a boundary. He strayed on the legs, and Asalanka was not going to miss out there.

  • Nov 2, 2023 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: Asalanka and Matthews in the middle. They have their task cut-out. They need to stitch a partnership here and get things back on track.

  • Nov 2, 2023 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: The Indian pacers are on a roll. Siraj has already picked up three tonight and looks good for more. The ball is moving a lot under the lights.

  • Nov 2, 2023 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: WICKET!!! Mohammed Siraj bamboozles Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis on 1(10), Sri Lanka in a huge trouble now. SL – 3/4 (3.1)

  • Nov 2, 2023 7:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: Bumrah’s over comes to an end as he offered only 1 run in the over. SL – 3/3 (3)

  • Nov 2, 2023 6:56 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: Jasprit Bumrah now to bowl his second over of the day and facing him is skipper Kusal Mendis. SL – 2/3 (2)

