LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: Gill-Kohli Miss TONS!

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Get all the latest updates and full scorecard of IND vs SL WC match from Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Published: November 2, 2023 4:33 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Sri Lanka, 33rd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: While India look to maintain their unbeaten run, they run into Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma’s men take on the Lankans at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. India would start hot favourites in Mumbai, but they would know that Lankans would be putting up a brave fight.

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

Live Updates

  • Nov 2, 2023 4:38 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Hemantha is looking for that rough patch on the pitch to take a wicket and facing him is Shreyas Iyer. IND – 199/3 (32)

  • Nov 2, 2023 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Madushanka’s over comes to an end as he offered 4 runs in the over and taken a wicket of Virat Kohli! IND – 199/3 (32)

  • Nov 2, 2023 4:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: KL Rahul, right handed batter comes to the crease and he will face Madushanka now. IND – 196/3 (31.3)

  • Nov 2, 2023 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: WICKET!!! Virat Kohli caught by Nissanka!, he missed a World Cup century. Madushanka takes a wicket! Virat Kohli 88(94). IND – 196/3 (31.3)

  • Nov 2, 2023 4:29 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Shreyas Iyer right-handed batter comes into the crease now! Hemantha is looking to take a wicket and facing him is Virat Kohli. IND – 195/2 (31)

  • Nov 2, 2023 4:24 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: WICKET!!! Shubman Gill departs, Madushanka gives a breakthrough to his team. Shubman Gill 92(92). IND – 193/2 (30)

  • Nov 2, 2023 4:22 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: FOUR!!! It seems like Shubman Gill is running very fast to his TON! a beautiful short arm jab toward mid wicket. IND – 191/1 (29.4)

  • Nov 2, 2023 4:19 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Madushanka back into the attack and he is looking to stop the Indian batters and will look to give a breakthrough to his team. IND – 185/1 (29)

  • Nov 2, 2023 4:17 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: That’s a misfield! Hemantha’s over comes to an end, an expensive over he offered 13 runs in the over. IND – 185/1 (29)

  • Nov 2, 2023 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: SIX!!! straight down the ground, Hemantha in pressure now, Gill is looking dangerous today. IND – 179/1 (28.2)

