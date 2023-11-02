Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Scorecard: Gill-Kohli Steady After Rohit's Early DEPARTURE!
live

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Scorecard: Gill-Kohli Steady After Rohit’s Early DEPARTURE!

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Get all the latest updates and full scorecard of IND vs SL WC match from Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Updated: November 2, 2023 2:57 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Sri Lanka, 33rd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: While India look to maintain their unbeaten run, they run into Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma’s men take on the Lankans at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. India would start hot favourites in Mumbai, but they would know that Lankans would be putting up a brave fight.

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

Live Updates

  • Nov 2, 2023 2:57 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Virat Kohli welcomes Maheesh Theekshana with four! Theekshana didn’t expect that Virat Kohli would smash him on the very first ball. IND – 64/1 (10.1)

  • Nov 2, 2023 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Mathews over comes to an end and he offered only three runs in the over. IND – 60/1 (10)

  • Nov 2, 2023 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Mathews now to bowl into that rough patch and facing him is Shubman Gill.

  • Nov 2, 2023 2:50 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: An expensive over by Rajitha as he offered 10 runs in the over. IND – 57/1 (9)

  • Nov 2, 2023 2:49 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: And back to back welcome boundaries for India against Kasun Ranjitha, Shubman Gill is hammering the bowlers. IND – 55/1 (8.3)

  • Nov 2, 2023 2:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Angelo Mathew‘s over comes to an end and he offered only 5 runs in the over. IND – 47/1 (8)

  • Nov 2, 2023 2:45 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: BOUNDARY! A classy shot by Shubman Gill at deep backward point. Gill is eyeing for a big knock today. IND – 46/1 (7.4)

  • Nov 2, 2023 2:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Angelo Mathews, right arm medium fast comes into the attack. and facing him is Shubman Gill. IND – 42/1 (7)

  • Nov 2, 2023 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: FOUR! A lovely shoy by Virat Kohli down the ground, Kohli is looking on good touch and back-to-back fours!!! in the over by Kohli.

    IND – 42/1 (7)

  • Nov 2, 2023 2:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Kasun Rajitha on his first spell of the over. IND – 33/1 (6)

