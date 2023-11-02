Top Recommended Stories

Updated: November 2, 2023 1:22 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

Live Updates

  • Nov 2, 2023 1:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Sri Lanka have their work cut-out after the loss against Afghanistan. They need to win to stay afloat.

  • Nov 2, 2023 1:22 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: The square boundaries here are short and the batters would know that in advance. This means bowling short could be detrimental.

  • Nov 2, 2023 1:20 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: It is the same pitch used in the Eng vs Sa match. The dimensions of the ground will be 64m and 69m square boundaries, the straight boundary is at 76m. There is a bit of shine and it means it will not slow down. It’s hot and the pitch is full of runs, so the captain winning the toss might opt to bat first, reckon Ricky Ponting and Michael Atherton, in their pitch report.

  • Nov 2, 2023 1:20 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: We are roughly 10 minutes away from the toss. After the toss, there will also be the national anthems.

  • Nov 2, 2023 1:05 PM IST

    Rohit shares dressing-room vibes…

  • Nov 2, 2023 1:00 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Indian players have arrived and as usual Shubman Gill starts his pre-match routine – shadow from both ends, go down on knees to check firmness of the strip – begins. Jasprit Bumrah marks his run-up while other begin their warm-up near the boundary ropes

  • Nov 2, 2023 12:55 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: India allrounder Hardik Pandya is in all probability still unavailable for the game. As per reports, he would be back in the side for the Netherlands clash.

  • Nov 2, 2023 12:53 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: India are unlikely to make any changes to the XI that beat England a few nights ago in Lucknow.

  • Nov 2, 2023 12:50 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Our hunch is that if India win the toss, they will bat, irrespective of the dew that is expected later on in the day.

  • Nov 2, 2023 12:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan are expected to be present at the iconic Wankhede stadium today.

