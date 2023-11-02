Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Check Possible Playing XIs
live

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Check Possible Playing XIs

India vs Sri Lanka, 33rd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Get all updates here for the match at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Get LIVE streaming here.

Published: November 2, 2023 8:12 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs SL Live score, Ind vs SL live cricket score, Ind vs SL live updates, Ind vs SL scorecard, Ind vs SL live scorecard, Ind vs SL live cricket scorecard, Ind vs SL live scorecard updates, Ind vs SL updates, Ind vs SL live updates, ODI World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023 live updates, ODI World Cup 2023 updates, ODI World Cup 2023 live score streaming, ODI World Cup 2023 schedule, ODI CWC 2023, Cricket News, Wankhede stadium, Cricket News.
Ind vs SL Live Cricket Score

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: While India look to maintain their unbeaten run, they run into Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma’s men take on the Lankans at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. India would start hot favourites in Mumbai, but they would know that Lankans would be putting up a brave fight.

Trending Now

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

Live Updates

  • Nov 2, 2023 8:24 AM IST
    IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
    SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.
  • Nov 2, 2023 8:23 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: “The boys are very aware of the history, to be honest. Obviously, players do talk about the past history of their team as well and the results that they’ve had. It’s a great stadium,” Chris Silverwood said.

  • Nov 2, 2023 8:07 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: “In this World Cup, you’ve seen spinners actually are the ones who are stopping that run flow in the middle overs. I am keeping my options open whether we have Hardik or not at this point in time to play three spinners or not”, Rohit said.

  • Nov 2, 2023 8:06 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: “All sorts of combination is possible. You can still play with three spinners and two seamers if need be”, Rohit Sharma said in the pre-match conference on Ravichandran Ashwin.

  • Nov 2, 2023 8:05 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: “We have ordered a cake for Virat, and the design will be something everyone identifies with Virat Kohli,” CAB President Snehasish Ganguly said.

  • Nov 2, 2023 8:04 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Cricket Association of Bengal scraps mega Virat Kohli Birthday celebration plans at Eden Gardens. His cake will be sent directly to the dressing-room.

  • Nov 2, 2023 8:01 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Virat Kohli has 10 ODI hundreds against Sri Lanka. He loves this opposition and if he gets his 11th versus SL, then he would equal Sachin Tendulkar’s feat.

  • Nov 2, 2023 7:59 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: “Speaking of the past, obviously, there’s hardly one or two players from their squad, from that team, maybe one guy, Angelo (Mathews), and the same from our side as well. There are only two guys (Virat Kohli and R Ashwin) in the squad,” Rohit Sharma said at the pre-match presser.

  • Nov 2, 2023 7:57 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Mohammed Siraj has not been half of what he can be. He has been lukeworm throughout the competition. He has picked up only two wickets in the powerplay.

  • Nov 2, 2023 7:55 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: With Shreyas Iyer not in the best of form, it would be interesting to see if Ishan Kishan gets a go against Sri Lanka or not.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.