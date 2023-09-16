Home

IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final

LIVE Updates – IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final Score: Rohit Sharma’s India Aim For Record 8th Title

Rohit Sharma’s India will start firm favourites to end their five-year trophy drought in multi-nation events, when the Men in Blue take on depleted Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. A win before getting into the ICC World Cup mode will be the ideal boost for a side that hasn’t yet fully ticked all boxes but is showing more solidity than one would have thought a few months back.

Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madhushan/Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

