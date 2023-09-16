Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE Updates – IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final Score: Rohit Sharma's India Aim For Record 8th Title
LIVE Updates – IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final Score: Rohit Sharma's India Aim For Record 8th Title

India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final, Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Stay tuned at this space to get all the latest updates of IND vs SL final.

Published: September 16, 2023 11:43 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates – IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final Score

Rohit Sharma’s India will start firm favourites to end their five-year trophy drought in multi-nation events, when the Men in Blue take on depleted Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. A win before getting into the ICC World Cup mode will be the ideal boost for a side that hasn’t yet fully ticked all boxes but is showing more solidity than one would have thought a few months back.

Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madhushan/Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

  • Sep 16, 2023 11:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Notably, en route to their road to final, India have lost just one game. Similar for Sri Lanka. Rain has played a part in this Asia Cup 2023 and is likely to disturb on the final day too.

  • Sep 16, 2023 11:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Sri Lankan will be missing the services of Maheesh Theekshana who sustained a hamstring injury. On the other hand, India have flown in all-rounder Washington Sundar who replaced injured Axar Patel for the final.

  • Sep 16, 2023 11:47 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: The last time India won the title was in 2018 while Sri Lanka are defending their title. India are seven-time champions. Sri Lanka are looking to level with India.

  • Sep 16, 2023 11:45 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Hello and welcome for the one last time in the Asia Cup 2023. India will be taking on Sri Lanka in the summit clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

