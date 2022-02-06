Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 1st ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. On Sunday India will be creating history by playing their 1000th ODI and in the process will be the first team to do so. India has won 518 and lost 431 and their victory percentage is 54.54. Only Australia and South Africa have a better winning percentage. Australia is second in the list with 958 matches and Pakistan stands third with 936 matches. India will be playing West Indies in a three-match ODI series and all the matches are slated to be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the biggest and most well-equipped stadium in the nation, the only pity is that spectators are not allowed to avail the state of the art infrastructure. Both India and West Indies will aim to kick off the tour on a positive note by winning the first ODI. Rohit Sharma has returned and will lead India in this game.Also Read - IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs West Indies ODI, Injury And Team News of Match at Narendra Modi Stadium at 1.30 PM IST Feb 06 Sunday

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: The opening ODI match between India and West Indies will be the hosts’ 1,000th one-day game. They have played 999 games so far and registered 518 victories. They have lost 431 encounters while nine games have resulted in a tie (NR: 41).
    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: India and West Indies have played 133 ODI matches to date. The visiting team has managed to win 63 games. India have pocketed 64 victories. Two games ended in a tie while four encounters did not have a result. India have won four out of their last five ODIs against West Indies. India won their last ODI series against WI 2-1.

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: After stunning England, WI will look to record another upset by defeating India. Kemar Roach has been recalled in ODI after two years and will be desperate to showcase his talent. Nkrumah Bonner is another player to watch out for. He has been impressive in Tests since debuting, scoring 577 runs in nine games. Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph will lead the bowling charge.
    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: Rohit highlighted the combination of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal and said playing them is a certainty. In a virtual press conference, Rohit said Kuldeep and Chahal have been great performers in the past and created an impact in those years whenever they have played together. He also said in the middle they were left out because of the combination India wanted to get.

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: India have been dealt with a blow as three players and a reserve bowler (Navdeep Saini) in their squad have contracted COVID-19. The trio of Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shikhar Dhawan will likely miss the opening ODI after contracting coronavirus. Ishan Kishan or Mayank Agarwal could open India’s innings alongside Rohit. KL Rahul will miss the first ODI too.

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: India and West Indies are coming into this series on the back of contrasting results. The Kieron Pollard-led outfit will come into this tour after winning five-match home T20I series against England 3-2. India, meanwhile, were beaten by South Africa (away) during their previous tour. SA won three-match Test series 2-1 and blanked (0-3) India in the ODI series.
    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: India are set to play host to West Indies for a three-match ODIs, starting February 6. Both India and West Indies will aim to kick off the tour on a positive note by winning the first ODI. Rohit Sharma has returned and will lead India in this game.

    Hello & Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 1st ODI Between India and West Indies from the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad !