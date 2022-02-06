Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 1st ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.Also Read - IND vs WI, 1st ODI: We Are On a High After Beating England In The T20I Series, Says Nicholas Pooran

Prasidh Krishna scalps India's 7th wicket as Akeal Hosein 0(3) departs for a duck.

Yuzvendra Chahal strikes again removes Shamarh Brooks 12(26), West Indies batters in complete disarray.

Yuzvendra Chahal picks up 100 ODI wickets and sends Nicholas Pooran 18(25) and Kieron Pollard 0(1) back to the pavilion in consecutive deliveries.

Washington Sundar removes Brandon King 13(26), Darren Bravo 18(34) in quick succession. India derail West Indies innings.

India strikes first, Mohammad Siraj removes Shai Hope 8(10), first wicket down.

INDIA HAVE WON THE TOSS & CHOSE TO FIELD FIRST, DEEPAK HOOD MAKES HIS DEBUT.

On Sunday India will be creating history by playing their 1000th ODI and in the process will be the first team to do so. India has won 518 and lost 431 and their victory percentage is 54.54. Only Australia and South Africa have a better winning percentage. Australia is second in the list with 958 matches and Pakistan stands third with 936 matches. India will be playing West Indies in a three-match ODI series and all the matches are slated to be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the biggest and most well-equipped stadium in the nation, the only pity is that spectators are not allowed to avail the state of the art infrastructure. Both India and West Indies will aim to kick off the tour on a positive note by winning the first ODI. Rohit Sharma has returned and will lead India in this game.

Live Updates

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: 28 overs gone, West Indies have been humbled a brilliant bowling display from Yuzvendra Chahal. His three quick wickets has changed the entire course of the game. Jason Holder key in Windies Innings. WI 96/7 (28)

  • 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: Prasidh Krishna strikes this time! Akeal Hosein walks back early to the hut. He has good in the spell and has been rewarded for the same! A shorter ball, outside off. Akeal Hosein looks to cut this away, but gets an under-edge back to the keeper. Rishabh Pant behind the stumps takes a good low clean catch. West Indies are now 7 down! WI 79/7 (23)

  • 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: Prasidh to Hosein | OUT ! Krishna removes Akeal Hosein. West Indies 7 down !

  • 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: Chahal is convinced about a caught-behind. Urges the captain and gets support from Kohli as well. Rohit goes for it. And sure enough, there’s a spike on UltraEdge when the ball is next to the bat. Third time that India have reviewed successfully. It’s a leg-break that rips sharply after drawing Brooks forward in defence, taking the edge to the keeper. There was a thought from some of the Indian players that bat was hitting pad, but Chahal was convinced. Akeal Hosein the next man in.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: Chahal to Brooks | OUT ! Chahal on a roll ! Third wicket for the leggy ! West Indies in complete disarray.

  • 3:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: What a brilliant opening over for Yuzvendra Chahal. Sends two important batters in Nicholas Pooran and Keiron Pollard back to the pavilion. West Indies are now in big trouble as they have brought have just over 70 runs in 20 overs of play. WI 72/5 (20)

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: Bowled!! Oh dear, what was that from Pollard?! First ball in and he wants to loft it down the ground. It’s a googly from Chahal, turns in, goes through the gate and knocks over off stump. Stunned faces in the West Indies dugout.

  • 3:01 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: Chahal to Pollard | OUT ! The skipper’s out on the first ball ! Chahal is on a hattrick now !
  • 2:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: Pooran misses the sweep and there’s a huge appeal for LBW. India go for the review after it’s given not out. Looks very close. It’s tossed up around off, turns in and hits the front pad quite low. Ball-tracking shows it would’ve crashed into middle, so the decision is overturned. And that’s 100 ODI wickets for Chahal.

  • 2:58 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: Chahal to Pooran | OUT ! Nicholas Pooran departs ! West Indies lose 4th wicket !