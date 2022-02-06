Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 1st ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.Also Read - India vs West Indies: Yuzvendra Chahal Joins Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah In Elite Club, Completes 100 ODI Wickets

West Indies Bowled out for 176 runs in 43.5 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal picks 4-fer and Washington Sundar scalped 3 important wickets |Krishna picks his 2nd wicket, dangerous Jason Holder departs after scoring 57(71). Shardul Thakur picks his first-wicket, Fabian Allen 29(43) sent back to the pavilion. Jason Holder smashes half-century to get hold of the West Indies innings. Jason Holder and Fabian Allen steadies West Indies innings by a stitching a 50-plus run partnership. Prasidh Krishna scalps India's 7th wicket as Akeal Hosein 0(3) departs for a duck. Yuzvendra Chahal strikes again removes Shamarh Brooks 12(26), West Indies batters in complete disarray. Yuzvendra Chahal picks up 100 ODI wickets and sends Nicholas Pooran 18(25) and Kieron Pollard 0(1) back to the pavilion in consecutive deliveries. Washington Sundar removes Brandon King 13(26), Darren Bravo 18(34) in quick succession. India derail West Indies innings. India strikes first, Mohammad Siraj removes Shai Hope 8(10), first wicket down.

INDIA HAVE WON THE TOSS & CHOSE TO FIELD FIRST, DEEPAK HOOD MAKES HIS DEBUT.

