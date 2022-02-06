Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 1st ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.Also Read - India vs West Indies: Yuzvendra Chahal Joins Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah In Elite Club, Completes 100 ODI Wickets

West Indies Bowled out for 176 runs in 43.5 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal picks 4-fer and Washington Sundar scalped 3 important wickets |Krishna picks his 2nd wicket, dangerous Jason Holder departs after scoring 57(71). Shardul Thakur picks his first-wicket, Fabian Allen 29(43) sent back to the pavilion. Jason Holder smashes half-century to get hold of the West Indies innings. Jason Holder and Fabian Allen steadies West Indies innings by a stitching a 50-plus run partnership. Prasidh Krishna scalps India’s 7th wicket as Akeal Hosein 0(3) departs for a duck. Yuzvendra Chahal strikes again removes Shamarh Brooks 12(26), West Indies batters in complete disarray. Yuzvendra Chahal picks up 100 ODI wickets and sends Nicholas Pooran 18(25) and Kieron Pollard 0(1) back to the pavilion in consecutive deliveries. Washington Sundar removes Brandon King 13(26), Darren Bravo 18(34) in quick succession. India derail West Indies innings. India strikes first, Mohammad Siraj removes Shai Hope 8(10), first wicket down. Also Read - IND vs WI, 1st ODI: We Are On a High After Beating England In The T20I Series, Says Nicholas Pooran

INDIA HAVE WON THE TOSS & CHOSE TO FIELD FIRST, DEEPAK HOOD MAKES HIS DEBUT. Also Read - Indian Team Wears Black Armbands To Pay Respect To Late Lata Mangeshkar

Check the latest 1st ODI Live Score, IND vs WI Live Match, India vs West Indies Live Score Today, India vs West Indies T20 Live Score, India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st Live Score 2022 and Today cricket updates here. Catch live cricket score and updates from India vs West Indies ODI Match here. Check India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, IND vs WI ODI Live Score and IND vs WI Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs West Indies Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.

Live Updates

  • 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: Stay hook to this space for all the latest updates from the match. India will start the run-chase in less than 30 minutes time.

  • 4:57 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: Now then, the target is not a big one and this should be chased down easily! Windies will need a miracle if they are to defend this. To start with, they need wickets quickly. Can they do so? We will find out.
  • 4:57 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: Washington Sundar is down for a chat! He says that he fees good to be back, and he has been out of cricket for quite some time. Mentions that it’s great to get some turn first up, and he and chalal both enjoyed bowling on this pitch. Adds that in on day game mostly everyone prefers to start with seamer but he is comfortable bowling at any time. States that the target is not big, and they should get over the line easily.
  • 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: The Windies batting was extremely poor. None of the top 6 managed to cross the 20-run mark. Their highest score came by the man walking in at number 7, Holder who scored a fine half ton. Had it not been for him and Allen, Windies would have been bowled out for maybe below 100 but the stand between the two has given some respectability to the score.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: End of a really good performance with the ball by india and they will be mighty pleased with how things stand at the moment. It was Siraj who started it off but the spinners were highlight in this innings. Both Sundar and Chahal were absolutely brilliant and they managed to bag 7 wickets amongst them. Prasidh Krishna also had a decent outing. Shardul Thakur will be a touch disappointed with his effort but overall India will be really happy.

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: Chahal to Joseph | OUT ! Chahal has finally managed to entice the batter with his flight. Finishes with four wickets as West Indies have been bundled out for 176. Alzarri Joseph gets tempted by this loopy delivery and tries to take on the leg-spinner. Fails in his quest to clear the boundary though as he mistimes his lofted drive to SKY at long-on. WI 176/All-Out

  • 4:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: Prasidh to Holder | OUT ! Caught by Pant!! ‘Come on’ – says Prasidh as he gets rid of Holder. A tired shot by the lanky batter that as he walks back dejected. A short and quick delivery outside off, some extra carry and Holder gets an outside edge as he looks to punch it on the up. WI 167/9 (41)

  • 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: Shardul to Joseph | FOUR ! Easy pickings! Down the leg-side, it’s a length ball and Alzarri Joseph has tickled it away to the fine leg boundary. WI 162/8 (39)

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: Caught & Bowled!! Washington Sundar has broken the partnership! More than Allen, Holder looks disappointed as he looks up to the sky. Another soft dismissal though. It was on the shorter side and Fabian Allen chips it straight back to the bowler who shows good reflexes and grabs it. No real celebration by Sundar as the frustrating stand comes to an end. WI 158/8

  • 4:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI Score & Updates: Washington to Allen | OUT ! Fabian Allen departs !