IND vs WI LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st T20I Latest Updates

Kolkata: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 1st T20I match between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Also Read - IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs West Indies 1st T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs West Indies T20, Injury And Team News of Match at Kolkata at 7 PM IST Feb 16 Wednesday

India have won the toss and elected to field first. Ravi Bishnoi debuts for the Men in Blue. Also Read - IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Appointed as Kolkata Knight Riders Captain For Upcoming Season

After comfortably winning the three-match ODI series between these two nations, India will now be aiming to repeat the dose in this three-match T20i series, their first at home since beating New Zealand 3-0 last November. Both opening batter KL Rahul and spin-bowler Axar Patel will miss this match and the entire series due to injury, with the two having been replaced by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda. A hamstring injury suffered in the third ODI between the two nations has also ruled all-rounder Washington Sundar out of contention for this series, offering an opportunity to left-arm wrist-spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav. West Indies disappointed in last year’s T20 World Cup, but they are a team in transition and positive signs were certainly shown in their recent 3-2 T20i series win at home to England. Whilst the bowling remains of a decent standard, the top order batting hugely let West Indies down in the ODI series and will need to be rectified if they are to have any chance of beating India in both this game and the T20i series as a whole. Opener Evin Lewis will once again not feature through injury, although captain Kieron Pollard is expected to be passed fit and his presence would be a significant boost for the tourists. Also Read - India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Becoming Leading Run Scorer In T20 History

India (Playing XI) – Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi (On debut), Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies (Playing XI) – Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (C), Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein and Sheldon Cottrell.

Check out the Live Updates of the 1st T20I match between India and West Indies here-