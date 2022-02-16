IND vs WI LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st T20I Latest Updates

Kolkata: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 1st T20I match between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

India have won the toss and elected to field first. Ravi Bishnoi debuts for the Men in Blue. Also Read - IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Appointed as Kolkata Knight Riders Captain For Upcoming Season

After comfortably winning the three-match ODI series between these two nations, India will now be aiming to repeat the dose in this three-match T20i series, their first at home since beating New Zealand 3-0 last November. Both opening batter KL Rahul and spin-bowler Axar Patel will miss this match and the entire series due to injury, with the two having been replaced by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda. A hamstring injury suffered in the third ODI between the two nations has also ruled all-rounder Washington Sundar out of contention for this series, offering an opportunity to left-arm wrist-spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav. West Indies disappointed in last year's T20 World Cup, but they are a team in transition and positive signs were certainly shown in their recent 3-2 T20i series win at home to England. Whilst the bowling remains of a decent standard, the top order batting hugely let West Indies down in the ODI series and will need to be rectified if they are to have any chance of beating India in both this game and the T20i series as a whole. Opener Evin Lewis will once again not feature through injury, although captain Kieron Pollard is expected to be passed fit and his presence would be a significant boost for the tourists.

India (Playing XI) – Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi (On debut), Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies (Playing XI) – Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (C), Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein and Sheldon Cottrell.

Check out the Live Updates of the 1st T20I match between India and West Indies here- 

Live Updates

  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20I Score & Updates: Kyle Mayers and Brandon King take guard for the Windies. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start off the proceedings for the home side.

  • 6:59 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20I Score & Updates: We are done with the national anthems and the match is about to start !
  • 6:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20I Score & Updates: The match is about to start in less than 10 minutes time. Stay hooked to our LIVE Coverage !

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20I Score & Updates: STAT ATTACK |

    India playing two wrist spinners in their XI – Chahal & Bishnoi. Select wrist spinners against WI in T20Is since 2021:

    Adil Rashid: 11 wkts @10.64 (ER 5.24)
    Hasaranga: 10 wkts @6.10 (ER 3.81)
    Shamsi: 7 wkts @16.71 (ER 5.09)
    Sandakan: 6 wkts @6.50 (ER 5.09)
  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20I Score & Updates: Ishan Kishan is in for a chat. He says, the bidding hangover is done and adds Rahul Dravid sir helped them to get their focus back on the series. Mentions, he is the happiest when he opens the innings, but with the situation in the side he is happy to play in whichever order he is required.

  • 6:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20I Score & Updates: Kieron Pollard says that toss is 50-50 and you gotta bat and bat well. He says that he had a slight niggle but feels fine now. He mentions that they try to stay in the present and he is happy for guys who got picked up in the auction but now this is the series that matters and wants to focus on that. Informs that Holder got hit in practice and Chase will take his spot. He adds that it is a high-scoring ground but cannot quite comment on what a par score might be.

  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20I Score & Updates: West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20I Score & Updates: India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal.

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20I Score & Updates: Rohit Sharma: Looks like we are going to bowl first here. I don’t want to comment on the pitch as it has played differently every time. We have to prepare ourselves with one eye on Australia. We have to keep ticking the boxes. They are going to challenge us. We are playing with five batters, one all rounder and two spinners, Ravi Bishnoi is making his debut.

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20I Score & Updates: NEWS from the TOSS- India have won the toss and opted to field.