LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: Virat Kohli Accuses Kraigg Brathwaite For CHUCKING

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: West Indies vs India, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. India were 80 for no loss in reply to West Indies 150 all-out in the first innings on day one of their opening Test.

Updated: July 14, 2023 11:38 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Yashasvi Jaiswal

143* (350) 14x4, 0x6

Virat Kohli

36 (96) 1x4, 0x6

Jomel Warrican

(34-3-82-1)*

Alick Athanaze

(13-2-33-1)
LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 3

Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a mature century on debut while skipper Rohit Sharma too reached the three-figure mark as India strengthened their position in the first Test against the West Indies at tea on the second day on Thursday. While Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 116, Rohit departed after a well-made 103 to take India to 245 for two in their first innings in reply to West Indies’ 150 all out.  Batting at no.3 position, Shubman Gill (6) to perished early. At the second break of the day, Virat Kohli (4 not out) was in Jaiswal’s company. Resuming  the day at 80 for no loss, Jaiswal and Rohit continued from where they left on Wednesday to notch up centuries.

Live Updates

  • 11:28 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: Meanwhile, Kohli has accused Brathwaite for chucking. It will be interesting to see if the ICC takes it up after the Test or the umpires stops him from bowling.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: At the close of play, an attritional Kohli and a tireless Jaiswal are still going strong, as India lead by 162 runs. They’ll hope to keep the runs ticking tomorrow, but for West Indies, a new day brings about new hope.

  • 9:51 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: India is in a commanding position and the gulf between the two sides was evident over the last two days. Hoping Windies can fightback to make the game interesting.

  • 8:40 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: Kohli has also got his eye in. He too would look to get a big one as that would boost his confidence. He would be a key player for India this year in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

  • 8:26 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 3: “I think this is one of the emotional knock for me, it’s difficult to get opportunities in the Indian team, I would like to thank everyone, the supporters, team management and Rohit Bhai,” Jaisawal said at Stumps on Day 2.

  • 8:17 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 3: Kohli was patient on the second day as the pitch was challenging. It will be interesting to see if Kohli shifts gears on the third day or not.

  • 1:24 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: The fall of two wickets seem to have dented the run flow as Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal are playing the cautious game in the final session on the day. After 95 overs, India are 273/2, with a lead of 123 runs.

  • 12:37 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: 250 up for India with Yashasvi Jaiswal batting at 120. Virat Kohli is batting at 5, India have taken a 100-run lead. IND 250/2

  • 12:08 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: New batter Shubman Gill departs too in quick succession. Virat Kohli joins Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle. Jomel Warrican tales the wicket. IND 240/2

  • 11:57 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: Rohit Sharma brings up his 10th Test hundred and departs the next ball. Big big breakthrough for West Indies. Rohit departs for 103, caught by Joshua de Silva, off Alick Akanaze. IND 229/1

