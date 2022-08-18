LIVE India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Cricket Score and Match Updates: Ngarava-Evans Take Zimbabwe To 189; Ngarava-Evans Steady Zimbabwe; Chakabva Falls, India In Total Control; Raza Perishes As Hosts Lose Half Their Side; Madhevere Departs, India On Top; Chahar Removes Both Zimbabwe Openers; India Opt To Bowl, Check Playing 11’s | KL Rahul at the toss – “We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, it’s an early start, so could have abit of moisture. Good opportunity to bowl first and exploit the first hour. A lot of guys have got opportunities, good chance to challenge yourself and your skills. Looking forward to a good show. He (Deepak Chahar) was unfortunate to miss out for a long time, excited for a few coming back after injuries.” | Regis Chakabva at the toss – “We would have bowled first as well, but this looks like a good wicket and will stay true for the rest of the day. It’s something we’ve spoken about (about top-order collapses), looking to sort it out. We’ve got Ngarva and Marumani coming in.”Also Read - KL Rahul on Deepak Chahar's Comeback in Playing XI After Injury at Harare

Check Playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (capt & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Bradley Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

