IND-W vs AUS-W Live Updates, 2nd ODI Score: Australia Opt To Bat, Check Playing XI

IND-W vs AUS-W Live Updates, 2nd ODI Score: Australia Opt To Bat, Check Playing XI

India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Get all the latest updates of IND-W vs AUS-W here.

India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI Live Updates

IND-W vs AUS-W Live Updates, 2nd ODI Score: After a six-wicket loss in the first game, India women would like to level the series in the second ODI against Australia in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Jemimag Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar starred with the bat in the first game and India would expect the same from them today. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana returns to the side after missing the first ODI due to illness.

Playing XIs

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown

India: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh

