LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W Score and Updates 2nd T20I

Queensland: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 2nd T20I match live score and updates from Carrara Oval, Queensland. Harmanpreet and Co will face an uphill task against the formidable Australian side in the second T20I of the three-match series. Both teams will look to take the lead in the series on Saturday after the first match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Indian batters put up a solid show in the first T20I before the rain strike as Jemimah Rodrigues was unbeaten on 49 with visitors eye a formidable total to post in 20 overs. Team India is equipped with several T2o specialists batters so the responsibility will be on the batting unit to give a tough fight to the Australian side who have clinched the ODI series 2-1.

Live Updates

  • 3:34 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Updates: Maiden over from Renuka Singh as India are working hard to stage a comeback in this game. The scoreboard pressure is something that will not be on the Australian batters’ minds but a couple of tight over might put doubts in their minds. AUSW – 4/1 in 2 overs

  • 3:27 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Updates: OUT! Absolute peach of a delivery from Shikha Pandey as Alyssa Healy is walking back towards the pavilion after scoring just four. Excellent in-swinger from the Indian pacer as she castles Healy after getting hit for a boundary on the first ball. AUSW – 4/1 in 0.2 over

  • 3:25 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Updates: Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney are out in the middle for the chase. Shikha Pandey will start the proceedings with the new ball.

  • 3:18 PM IST

  • 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Updates: Marvellous batting from Pooja Vastrakar as she collects sixteen runs from the final over against Garlington. Super show from Vastrakar as he managed to pull India to a fighting total with her unbeaten 37-run knock. The right-handed batter took the responsibility and shared a crucial 37-run* stand with Rajeshwari Gayakwad for the 10th wicket. INDW – 118/9 in 20 overs

  • 3:05 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Updates: Three runs came from the penultimate over as India Women gave themselves a chance to attack in the final over. Pooja Vastrakar is the key for India. INDW 102/9 in 19 overs

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Updates: Excellent over for India as 18 runs came from it. Pooja Vastrakar is looking to take some risks to collect boundaries which is the positive intent at the moment with India losing 9 wickets. A poor over from Nicola Carey as he missed her line and length on several occasions. INDW – 99/9 in 18 overs

  • 2:55 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Updates: OUT! Another over and Another wicket as Renuka Singh departs for just 1 as Molineux gets his second wicket of the night. It’s a disastrous performance from the Indian batters. INDW – 81/9 in 17 overs

  • 2:53 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Updates: OUT! Ashleigh Gardner gets her first wicket of the night on the last ball of her spell. Shikha Pandey departs for 1 as India Women continue to crumble against a quality bowling attack. INDW 78/8 in 16 overs

  • 2:49 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Updates: RUN-OUT! Extremely poor communication between the two batters as Deepti Sharma pays the price for it. She is walking towards the pavilion after scoring 16 runs. Excellent fielding from Ellyse Perry as she stopped the boundary and put doubts in batters’ minds regarding the runs. INDW – 76/7 in 15.2 overs