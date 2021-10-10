IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T2oI Live Score And Updates

Queensland: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I live score and updates from Carrara Oval. India women have played quality cricket in the multi-format series against Australia Women, however, it was not enough for them as the hosts managed to clinch the series. After the first T2oI, getting washed out, Australia Women registered an emphatic 4-wicket win over Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. All-rounder Tahlia McGrath’s unbeaten 42 off 33 balls helped Australia defeat India by four wickets in a hard-fought second T20I at the Metricon Stadium on Saturday. The win also helped Australia take an unassailable 9-5 lead in the ongoing multi-format series. After posting just 118/9 in 20 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 37 from Pooja Vastrakar, India did well with the ball to reduce Australia to 94/6 in 16.4 overs. But Tahila’s crucial knock, laced with six boundaries, ensured Australia held their nerve and chase the total with five balls to spare.Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021: Struggling India Face Table-Toppers Nepal

Live Updates

  • 2:28 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Match Updates: Another good over from Pooja Vastrakar as Ellyse Perry is looking a bit rusty at the moment. She is trying hard to connect the ball for a boundary. Nine runs came from the over but Pooja bowled tight line and length. AUSW – 73/3 in 11 overs

  • 2:25 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Match Updates: A very tidy over from Deepti Sharma as only four runs came from it. Ellyse Perry is looking to rotate the strike and give enough balls for Beth Mooney to face as she is looking in exquisite touch. AUSW – 64/3 in 10 overs

  • 2:19 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Match Updates: OUT! Ashleigh Gardner tries to drive the ball through mid-off but only managed to get an edge and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh grabs a good catch. Excellent bowling from Pooja Vastrakar as she gets his first wicket of the match. AUSW – 58/3 in 8.3 overs

  • 2:17 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Match Updates: A very poor over from Harmanpreet Kaur as she bowled a couple of loose deliveries and Beth Mooney took full advantage of it. 14 runs came from it. AUSW- 58/2 in 8 overs

  • 2:12 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Match Updates: OUT! Absolute bizarre way to get out as Rajeshwari Gaikwad gets Meg Lanning Hit-Wicket. The Australian captain is absolutely dejected with the dismissal as she was looking great touch. Unlucky that she got out on the ball which went for a boundary. AUSW – 44/2 in 7 overs

  • 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Match Updates: Australia finish the powerplay on a high with a nine-run over. Meg Lanning is looking in some sublime touch here and if she gets going then it’s going to be a big problem for India. AUSW – 38/1 in 6 overs

  • 2:04 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Match Updates: A good over from Australia as eight runs came from it. Australia have managed to revive their innings as Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney are settled in the middle at the moment. AUSW – 29/1 in 5 overs

  • 1:59 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Match Updates: A tidy over from Renuka as only three runs came from it. Renuka has bowled exceptionally well so far in this match and Australian batters are playing her a bit cautiously. So far, it’s a great powerplay for India Women. AUSW – 21/1 in 4 overs

  • 1:55 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Match Updates: Beth Mooney is looking in some exquisite touch as she smashed a couple of boundaries against Shikha Pandey. Thirteen runs came from the Pandey’s over. Australia need one from Mooney or Lanning to bat throughout 20 overs. AUSW – 18/1 in 3 overs

  • 1:49 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Match Updates: OUT! Alyssa Healy rough patch continues as Renuka Thakur draws the first blood in the final T20I. Good tight delivery and Healy edged it to the wicketkeeper who fumbled it on the first attempt but grabbed on second. AUSW – 5/1 in 1.5 overs