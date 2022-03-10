LIVE India vs New Zealand Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Hamilton: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.8 of the ICC Women’s World cup between India Women and New Zealand Women here at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.Also Read - India Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Streaming ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 8: Squads, Where And When to Watch in India

After making a winning start to their campaign in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup with a 107-run win over Pakistan, India will be seeking middle-order gains when they face New Zealand on Thursday at Seddon Park. The Mithali Raj-led side know Sophie Devine & Co. very well, after all the two teams faced each other in five ODIs at Queenstown in February, where New Zealand won 4-1. Also Read - ICC Women's World Cup 2022: All Round Australia Cruise to 7-Wicket Win Over Pakistan

With an exciting match against the West Indies, the giant killers of the tournament, coming on March 12, India will be hoping to get the gains they seek apart from the crucial two points against a New Zealand side who have been their familiar foes since February. Also Read - ICC Launches '100 Per Cent Cricket Year Of Women's Cricket' On Women's Day

Team Squads

New Zealand Women Squad: Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin(w), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia

Live Updates

  • 11:08 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: India has lost two wickets and looks like the intent is missing. Mithali has a big role to play and she would need support from the others if India have to pose a challenge to the hosts. LIVE | Ind-W: 31/2 in 13 overs

  • 10:57 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Deepti Sharma OUT! Tahuhu traps her in front and the DRS showed that she was out as the ball was crashing onto the stumps. The powerplay has belonged to the hosts. LIVE | Ind-W: 26/2 in 10 overs

  • 10:50 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: India needs to get a move on or else they are falling behind. The NZ bowlers have been disciplined and that has paid dividends thus far. LIVE | Ind-W: 24/1 in 9 overs

  • 10:38 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: BIG setback for India as Smriti Mandhana perishes. Perfect start for the hosts. Pressure is now on India. Deepti joins Yastika.

  • 10:35 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: An extremely slow start from India. The pressure is building and the Indian openers are getting impatient. LIVE | Ind-W: 10/0 in 5 overs

  • 10:30 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: The hosts have kept things tight. No loose balls for the Indian openers. Yastika and Smriti should not panic. A solid foundation would be key. LIVE | Ind-W: 6/0 in 3 overs

  • 10:27 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: There is still movement for the bowlers. The Indian openers would have to be watchful early on.

  • 10:21 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: India would look to get off to a steady start. That would be important in a 261-run chase.

  • 9:58 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Thanks to Pooja Vastrakar’s four wickets all New Zealand could post was 260 for nine. At one stage, they looked good for 300. Amy Satterthwaite was the star for the hits as she hit a classy 75.

  • 9:41 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: India also has a chance of keeping NZ under 250. With three overs to go, India need two more wickets to bundle out the hosts. The last seven overs has belonged to India.