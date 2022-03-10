LIVE India vs New Zealand Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Hamilton: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.8 of the ICC Women’s World cup between India Women and New Zealand Women here at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.Also Read - India Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Streaming ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 8: Squads, Where And When to Watch in India

After making a winning start to their campaign in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup with a 107-run win over Pakistan, India will be seeking middle-order gains when they face New Zealand on Thursday at Seddon Park. The Mithali Raj-led side know Sophie Devine & Co. very well, after all the two teams faced each other in five ODIs at Queenstown in February, where New Zealand won 4-1. Also Read - ICC Women's World Cup 2022: All Round Australia Cruise to 7-Wicket Win Over Pakistan

With an exciting match against the West Indies, the giant killers of the tournament, coming on March 12, India will be hoping to get the gains they seek apart from the crucial two points against a New Zealand side who have been their familiar foes since February. Also Read - ICC Launches '100 Per Cent Cricket Year Of Women's Cricket' On Women's Day

Team Squads

New Zealand Women Squad: Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin(w), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia

