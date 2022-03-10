LIVE India vs New Zealand Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Hamilton: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.8 of the ICC Women’s World cup between India Women and New Zealand Women here at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.Also Read - India Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Streaming ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 8: Squads, Where And When to Watch in India

After making a winning start to their campaign in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup with a 107-run win over Pakistan, India will be seeking middle-order gains when they face New Zealand on Thursday at Seddon Park. The Mithali Raj-led side know Sophie Devine & Co. very well, after all the two teams faced each other in five ODIs at Queenstown in February, where New Zealand won 4-1. Also Read - ICC Women's World Cup 2022: All Round Australia Cruise to 7-Wicket Win Over Pakistan

With an exciting match against the West Indies, the giant killers of the tournament, coming on March 12, India will be hoping to get the gains they seek apart from the crucial two points against a New Zealand side who have been their familiar foes since February. Also Read - ICC Launches '100 Per Cent Cricket Year Of Women's Cricket' On Women's Day

Team Squads

New Zealand Women Squad: Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin(w), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia

Live Updates

  • 12:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: For India to win it from here would take something very special. Harmanpreet has to be the one who can still do it. Billions back home would be praying that Harman can take India over the line. LIVE | Ind-W: 119/5 in 34 overs

  • 12:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Amelia Kerr has been phenomenal with the ball and so has been Tahuhu. India, who at the midway stage would have felt they can go over the line, find themselves in all sorts of trouble. LIVE | Ind-W: 111/5 in 32 overs

  • 12:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Amelia Kerr does not get the hat-trick. But her two wickets may have sealed the game for the hosts. Harmanpreet holds the key if India wish to make a fight out of it. LIVE | Ind-W: 101/5 in 30 overs

  • 12:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Mithali Raj STUMPED! Looks like that is the final nail in the coffin. The road ahead looks difficult and a miracle is needed. Richa Ghosh comes in and is out of the first ball. This could be it. Kerr gets two in two.

  • 12:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: India would regret not finding gaps. With the spinners on, India is looking to up the ante. LIVE | Ind-W: 95/3 in 29 overs

  • 12:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Finally the horizontal bat shots are coming out but it could be too little too late.

  • 12:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Mithali and Harman are still ready to work the singles. One has to understand that only boundaries can get India back in the run.

  • 11:59 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Mithali and Harman need to hit boundaries to stay alive in the match. The game is now totally in control of the hosts. Tahuhu has been the best of the Ferns’ bowlers. LIVE | Ind-W: 75/3 in 25 overs

  • 11:49 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Dot balls and unable to pick up singles at will has been the big concern for India. They needed 5.22 when the innings started and now they need in excess of 7. The game is slipping away. LIVE | Ind-W: 60/3 in 22 overs

  • 11:46 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Mithali will now look to take chances and that has to be how India can pose a threat to the hosts. Harmanpreet Kaur can play the big shots. She would do goopd if she can get the momentum going. LIVE | Ind-W: 57/3 in 21 overs