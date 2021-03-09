India Women vs South Africa vs Women 2nd ODI Live

A rusty India started their ODI World Cup preparations on a losing note as they were beaten comprehensively by South Africa in the series opener on Sunday in Lucknow. Batting first, India managed a below-par 177/9 after captain Mithali Raj scored a half-century. Harmanpreet Kaur was the next highest scorer for the hosts with 40 off 41. In reply, South Africa sauntered to the target for the loss of just eight wickets in 40.1 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

For the tourists, opener Lizelle Lee top-scored with 83 not out while Laura Wolvaardt struck 80 off 110. Jhulan Goswami was the pick of the India bowlers, taking 2/38 from her 10 overs. For South Africa, Shabman Ismail took 3/28 while Nonkululeko Mlaba took 2/41.

All the five matches will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

India Women vs South Africa Women Full Squads

India Women Squad: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Patel

South Africa Women Squad: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (captain), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase

Live Updates

  • 9:06 AM IST

    India women vs South Africa women Live Updates: WICKET! Jhulan Goswami has given India an early breakthrough in the very first over of the contest. Lizelle Lee, who got off the mark with a boundary in the over, has been given out lbw after missing a flick. The third umpire is checking for overstepping but it’s fine. Lee has to walk back after managing just a boundary. South Africa have lost their first wicket. Score 5/1 in 1 over

  • 9:01 AM IST

    Jhulan Goswami with the new ball. On strike is Lizelle Lee and at the non-striker’s end is Laura Wolvaardt. Here we go.

  • 8:56 AM IST

    India Women Playing XI: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi

  • 8:55 AM IST

    South Africa Women Playing XI: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (captain), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba

  • 8:49 AM IST

    Toss: India women captain Mithali Raj has won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the 2nd ODI. India are aiming to draw level in the five-match ODI series after losing the first match by eight wickets. The hosts looked a bit rusty considering the fact that this was their first international match in over a year after coronavirus outbreak last March upended the world.