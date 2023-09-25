Top Recommended Stories

  • IND-W Vs SL-W Cricket LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Final: Sri Lanka Fight Back After Titas Sadhu’s Early Wickets
IND-W Vs SL-W Cricket LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Final: Sri Lanka Fight Back After Titas Sadhu’s Early Wickets

Updated: September 25, 2023 2:01 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket LIVE Updates: Smriti Mandhana missed her fifty by four runs while Jemimah Rodrigues scored 42 as India huffed and puffed to 116/7 in 20 overs in the women’s final of the Asian Games 2023 on Monday. Opting to bat first, India lost Shafali Verma early before Jemimah and Mandhana forged a 73-run stand for the second wicket. However, after the dismissal of Mandhana in the 16th over, none of the Indian batters could really get going. The likes of Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur got out cheaply.

Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari

Live Updates

  • Sep 25, 2023 2:01 PM IST

    IND-W Vs SL-W LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Final: Tight first over from Devika Vaidya as she concedes just four runs. SL 54/4 (11)

  • Sep 25, 2023 1:54 PM IST

    IND-W Vs SL-W LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Final: More boundaries for Sri Lanka as Hasini Perera hits Rajeshwari Gayakwad for a four and a six. But wait, Perera is caught by Pooja Vastrakar. India badly needed this wicket. SL 50/4 (9.5)

  • Sep 25, 2023 1:47 PM IST

    IND-W Vs SL-W LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Final: Amanjot Kaur, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. Nilakshi de Silva clobbers her for a huge six. SL 38/3 (9)

  • Sep 25, 2023 1:46 PM IST

    IND-W Vs SL-W LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Final: Rajeshwari Gayakwad comes into attack and gives just three runs. SL 32/3 (8)

  • Sep 25, 2023 1:43 PM IST

    IND-W Vs SL-W LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Final: Another tight over by Titas Sadhu as she concedes just one run in her third. At the end of her third over, her figures read 3-1-2-3. SL 29/3 (7)

  • Sep 25, 2023 1:40 PM IST

    IND-W Vs SL-W LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Final: Hasini Perera eases the pressure with three fours against Pooja Vastrakar. SL 28/3 (6)

  • Sep 25, 2023 1:37 PM IST

    IND-W Vs SL-W LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Final: After a flurry of boundaries in the first over, Sri Lanka’s chase has gotten off the rails, courtesy Titas Sadhu’s three-wicket burst. Pooja Vastrakar is giving her ample support from the other end. Good decision from Harmanpreet Kaur to take off Deepti Sharma after first over.

  • Sep 25, 2023 1:30 PM IST

    IND-W Vs SL-W LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Final: Pooja Vastrakar continues to bowl tight as she concedes just one run in her second. Titas Sadhu is on fire today. Chamari Athapaththu is dismissed and India are on top at the moment. SL 14/3 (4.2)

  • Sep 25, 2023 1:20 PM IST

    IND-W Vs SL-W LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Final: Titas Sadhu is into the attack and she strikes straightaway. Anushka Sandeewani is caught by Harmanpreet Kaur. Another wicket for Sadhu as Vishmi Gunaratne is clean bowled. Double-wicket maiden for Sadhu. SL 13/2 (3)

  • Sep 25, 2023 1:18 PM IST

    IND-W Vs SL-W LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Final: Pooja Vastrakar comes into attack. She was India’s top wicket-taker against Bangladesh in the semifinal. India would be banking on her for wickets today. SL 13/0 (2)

