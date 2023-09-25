Home

India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2023 Women's Cricket LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates from IND-W vs SL-W.

India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket LIVE Updates: After defeating Bangladesh convincingly in the semis of the Asian Games, Team India will be facing Sri Lanka in the Gold medal match of the women’s cricket event on Monday Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, Hangzhou. India’s first match, which was a quarter-final was washed out due to rain but due to their higher seed, they qualified for the semis. Sri Lanka, on the other hand defeated Thailand in the quarters and got the better off Pakistan in the semis to book a place in the final.

