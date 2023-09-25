Top Recommended Stories

  • IND-W Vs SL-W Cricket LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Final: Harmanpreet Boost For India
IND-W Vs SL-W Cricket LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Final: Harmanpreet Boost For India

India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2023 Women's Cricket LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates from IND-W vs SL-W.

Updated: September 25, 2023 9:30 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

India women vs Sri Lanka women, Asian Games 2023 final, Live updates

India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket LIVE Updates: After defeating Bangladesh convincingly in the semis of the Asian Games, Team India will be facing Sri Lanka in the Gold medal match of the women’s cricket event on Monday Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, Hangzhou. India’s first match, which was a quarter-final was washed out due to rain but due to their higher seed, they qualified for the semis. Sri Lanka, on the other hand defeated Thailand in the quarters and got the better off Pakistan in the semis to book a place in the final.

Live Updates

  • Sep 25, 2023 9:29 AM IST

    IND-W Vs SL-W LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Final: Rain has played its part during the quarterfinals with three out of four games affected. However, luckily, the semifinals were unaffected. According to Accuweather, there is a 55% of precipitation with mostly humid conditions.

  • Sep 25, 2023 9:26 AM IST

    IND-W Vs SL-W LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Final: If performances are to be concerned, Indian batters Shafali Varma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues have got ample game time in the middle. In the bowling department, the likes of Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar also got wickets under their belt.

  • Sep 25, 2023 9:11 AM IST

    IND-W Vs SL-W LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Final: Sri Lanka, on the other hand, defeated Thailand and Pakistan in their knockout games to reach final.

  • Sep 25, 2023 9:04 AM IST

    IND-W Vs SL-W LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Final: The Indians have been dominant in the Asian Games 2023. In the quarterfinals against Malaysia, the Indians put up a mammoth 173/2 before rain played spoilsport. In the semifinal against Bangladesh, Pooja Vastrakar took four wickets to bundle out the opposition for 51.

  • Sep 25, 2023 8:59 AM IST

    IND-W Vs SL-W LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Final: The big boost for India will be the return of regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She was serving a two-match ban by the ICC after her outburst against Bangladesh earlier this year.

  • Sep 25, 2023 8:58 AM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Final: Hello and welcome to the final match in women’s cricket event at Asian Games. India take on Sri Lanka at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou.

