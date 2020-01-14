Live Updates

  • 7:20 PM IST
    IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Updates: Review time! Finch is the man in question. Rahul was against taking the review but Jadeja wanted it and Kohli has sided with his bowler. Replays roll in and show that there is an inside edge. Finch survives!
    NOT OUT! Fat as panda inside edge there and to make matters worse India lose their review as well. Quicker one on middle and leg, Finch looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. Jadeja goes up in appeal but the umpire says no. Jadeja feels he has his man, Kohli also wants to review this but Rahul is not too keen. Kohli this time goes with his bowler and reviews it. Replay rolls in and it shows that there is fat inside edge before it hit the pads. Ultra Edge confirms that and the one positive thing that India had was they had a review now they do not have that either. Australia 140/0 in 19.5 overs, need 116 runs to win vs India (255)
  • 7:14 PM IST

    Australian innings so far!

  • 7:13 PM IST

    FOUR! The crowd is silent and Australia are dealing in boundaries here. Short and just outside off, Finch cuts it through point for a boundary. AUS 131/0 in 18.3 overs, need 125 runs to win vs IND (255)

  • 7:12 PM IST

    FOUR! Spanked away by Warner! Once again the last ball of the over spoils it. It was short and wide outside off, Warner smothers it through covers for a boundary. Australia 125/0 in 18 overs vs India (255)

  • 7:06 PM IST

    DRINKS! Australia are cruising at the moment and India cannot find a way to take wickets with both Warner and Finch going strong. Their opening stand is unbeaten at 115 runs and if this goes on for any longer, India will then be completely out of this game. If the hosts need to stand any chance of a comeback, they will need wickets in a heap.

  • 6:59 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Updates 1st ODI: FIFTY FOR AARON FINCH! Finally, the skipper gets to his half-ton. He was stuck on 49 for a long time but not anymore and now he can finally raise his bat. Good length ball on off, Finch defends it towards cover and takes a single to reach his 25th ODI fifty. Australia 115/0 in 15.5 overs, need 141 runs to win vs India (255)

  • 6:56 PM IST

    Warner continues his white-ball dominance!

  • 6:55 PM IST
    FIFTY! David Warner slams 21st ODI half-century. Australia 110/0 in 14.1 overs, need 146 runs to win vs India (255)
    He continues his superb white-ball form. He will look to convert this into a big one and take his side over the line. Tossed up on middle, Warner comes down the track and milks it to long-off to get to his half-century.
  • 6:50 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score: SIX! 100-run stand comes up in style! Kuldeep tosses this one up on middle, Finch smokes it straight over Kuldeep’s head for a biggie. Finch raises his bat and thinks he has got to his fifty but he is on 49. Have to wait for another run skipper. AUS 100/0 in 12.5 overs, need 156 runs to win vs IND (255)

  • 6:45 PM IST

    Finch is riding his luck today, another edge and Finch is saved again! Floated on off, Finch looks to slog sweep this towards mid-wicket but the ball goes off the top edge towards the third man and the batters take a single. Wondering where was Kuldeep for so long? Australia 87/0 in 10.4 overs vs India (255)

Team India will be looking to take revenge of their last ODI series defeat against Australia when the two teams meet in the first game of the three-match rubber at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday. The last time Australia played an ODI series against India in the sub-continent; they came from 0-2 behind and went on to win the five-match series 3-2. And that win will surely be on the minds of both the teams, especially the visitors who would be brimming with confidence.

The reason behind Australia’s sky-high confidence is also the return of their premier batters Steve Smith and David Warner, who both proved their worth in the ODI World Cup. The duo have been in prolific form since then and they showed their prowess in the T20I series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka as well.

Another interesting thing to look out for in the three ODIs would be Marnus Labuschagne who is all set to make his debut in the 50-over format. Labuschagne is coming into the series on the back of a prolific home summer in Test cricket and has been spoken of highly by everyone.

India, on the other hand, have had good outings against West Indies and Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket in the recent times and would be raring to go. With the return of Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami, the hosts would feel a lot more confident, having adequate arsenal in both the departments.

For the hosts, however, it would be more about the combination they go with. Will they go with Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav or will Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube get a go-ahead – this remains a question which can only be answered by the team management.