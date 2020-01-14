Live Updates

  • 4:16 PM IST

    SIX! This will release some pressure from the hosts. Sir Jadeja hits this one out of here and India need a lot more of these. Tossed up on off, Jadeja gets down on one knee and smokes his slog sweep over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. IND 177/5 in 35.5 overs vs AUS

  • 4:14 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Updates: Australia are clawing their way back into the contest, a couple of quiet overs – India are struggling to rotate the strike. Starc almost got Pant there on the last ball of the 35th over. He bowls a very low full toss, swinging in. Pant tries to flick and luckily gets an inside edge onto the pads as the ball rolls towards fine leg for a single. Australia 169/5 in 35 overs vs India

  • 4:00 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score and Updates: WICKET! Another one goes down, the Australian pacers doing wonders here, Shreyas Iyer nicks it behind to Carey, Mitchell Starc picks his second wicket. First Rohit and now Shreyas and it is Starc once again. The crowd have gone absolutely quiet here in Wankhede. Good length ball outside off, it shapes away a bit, Shreyas looks to play it away from the body but all he does is get a thick outside edge to Carey behind the stumps. From 134/1 India are now reeling at 164/5. Australia are well on top of this game now.

  • 3:51 PM IST

    HUGE WICKET! After smashing a SIX, Zampa has the last laugh, gets the Indian captain Virat Kohli with a well-judged catch off his own bowling. India now in a spot of bother, 156/4 in 31.2 overs.

  • 3:50 PM IST

    BOOM! Kohli takes the aerial route, clears this one nicely towards the deep-midwicket region.

  • 3:38 PM IST

    WICKET! One brings two, and Shikhar Dhawan gets the leading edge, he departs for a brilliant 74 off 91, Pat Cummins strikes, India now 140/3 in 28.5 overs.

  • 3:30 PM IST

    GONE! There’s the wicket Australia were looking for and Ashton Agar has provided the breakthrough, KL Rahul with a nothing shot, misses out on his fifty by 3 runs, India 134/2 in 27.1 overs.

  • 3:22 PM IST

    We’re halfway through the innings and India have put up a solid recovery since Rohit Sharma’s early exit. There should be no conundrum regarding India’s opening combinations. On current form, all three deserve to be in the Playing XI. Dhawan has shown authority in his innings, and Rahul has been extremely composed. India 126 for 1

  • 3:06 PM IST

    FIFTY for Shikhar Dhawan, India Get to 100: Comes off 66 balls. His superlative form against Australia continues. Since opening the floodgates with back to back boundaries against Starc, Dhawan has been on song. He is scoring at strike rate of almost 80 and with Rahul, had added 90 runs off 97 balls. Way to give selectors more headache. India 105 for 1 in 21 overs

  • 2:53 PM IST

    And now it’s Rahul who gets into the action. A crisp boundary through covers brings up the fifty partnership off 80 balls. India 66 for 1 after 14

Team India will be looking to take revenge of their last ODI series defeat against Australia when the two teams meet in the first game of the three-match rubber at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday. The last time Australia played an ODI series against India in the sub-continent; they came from 0-2 behind and went on to win the five-match series 3-2. And that win will surely be on the minds of both the teams, especially the visitors who would be brimming with confidence.

The reason behind Australia’s sky-high confidence is also the return of their premier batters Steve Smith and David Warner, who both proved their worth in the ODI World Cup. The duo have been in prolific form since then and they showed their prowess in the T20I series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka as well.

Another interesting thing to look out for in the three ODIs would be Marnus Labuschagne who is all set to make his debut in the 50-over format. Labuschagne is coming into the series on the back of a prolific home summer in Test cricket and has been spoken of highly by everyone.

India, on the other hand, have had good outings against West Indies and Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket in the recent times and would be raring to go. With the return of Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami, the hosts would feel a lot more confident, having adequate arsenal in both the departments.

For the hosts, however, it would be more about the combination they go with. Will they go with Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav or will Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube get a go-ahead – this remains a question which can only be answered by the team management.