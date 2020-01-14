Live Updates

    Domination from Australia at Wankhede!

    It was a day to forget for India. First with the bat and then with the ball. The bowlers had a sub-par total to defend but the way the Australian openers took the attack to them was something that we have not seen for a long, long time. 5 bowlers played the game and none of them had anything to smile about. Only the spinners went for less than 6 runs per over but that was because the Australian openers never had to go after them. Shami, Thakur and Bumrah they all went for over 7 rpo. A nightmare of a day for the Indian bowlers and they will like to forget this as quickly as possible.

    Earlier in the day, the Australian bowlers set up the win for the tourists as they bowled out India for a paltry score of 255 on a batting pitch. No one apart from Dhawan and Rahul got going for India. The Australian bowlers were on top and the pace bowling trio of Starc, Cummins and Richardson grabbed 7 wickets amongst them with the former picking up 3 and the latter two sharing 4 wickets equally between themselves.
    That’s a statement from Australia, what a win for the tourists!

    Easily done! Australia made a mockery of this chase and have taken the lead in the series without sweating. The openers started, laid the platform and also ended the chase. Unbeaten centuries from David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch has destroyed, humiliated and annihilated the hosts. A day for the Australians to remember as they have broken a ton of records and handed Australia a thumping 10 wicket win!
    India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Updates: AUSTRALIA WIN BY 10 WICKETS! FOUR! Easy pickings and that’s the match for Australia! Back of a length ball on the body, Warner goes back and pulls this one behind square for a boundary. Australia (258 in 37.4 overs) beat India (255) by 10 wickets to take 1-0 lead at Wankhede. Warner 128*, Finch 110*

    Finch joins ‘partner’ Warner!

    India vs Australia Live Score and Updates: Hundred! Aaron Finch hits 16th ODI century. Australia 236/0 in 35 overs, need 20 runs to win vs India (255)
    The Australian skipper now joins his partner. Jadeja gives him a chance to score a century by bowling one down the leg side. Finch gets down on one knee and sweeps it fine down the leg side for a boundary. Finch hugs his partner and then removes his bat and helmet as his teammates get on their feet and applaud their skipper’s efforts. Captain leading from the front.
    FOUR! Now, this is through mid-off. Slower delivery outside off, Warner does not care about the pace of it he smashes it through mid off for a boundary. Just 31 runs needed now. Drinks break!!! We are heading towards the end no prices for guessing who will win this match. Australia will be trying their biggest ODI win over India while India will be trying to take a couple of wickets to boost their morale a bit heading into the next game. Australia 225/0 in 33 overs vs India (255)

    David Warner brings out his trademark jump and punch celebration!

    IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Updates: FOUR! Glorious! Full on middle, Warner takes his front leg away and drives it through mid off for another boundary. A day where even Bumrah is being taken to cleaners. AUS 205/0 in 31 overs, need 51 runs to win vs IND (255)

India vs Australia, Match Highlights, 1st ODI, Mumbai

Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch’s record opening stand flattened the Indian attack on Tuesday as the visitors won the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by 10 wickets. Both batsmen scored centuries as Australia chased down a target of 256 without losing a wicket. This is only the second time that India have lost an ODI at home by 10 wickets and the first instance since 2005. Warner and Finch also bettered their own record for the highest ever opening stand for Australia against India.

Warner was given out for caught behind in the sixth over when he chased a short ball down the leg side. He reviewed after a lengthy chat with Finch and the snicko showed no spike as the ball passed the bat. Australia then raced to 110/0 in 15 overs with Warning crossing his fifty. Finch made his half-century in the 16th over as the pair settled into the chase. They slowed the run rate and played largely chanceless innings with India not helping their case with lapses in the field.

India’s next real chance came in the 29th over when Warner was given LBW off Ravindra Jadeja. This time, however, the 33-year-old reviewed straightaway and replays showed that the ball had taken his inside edge before hitting the pads. Warner scored his 18th ODI hundred two overs later and the four that he hit to get there also helped Australia cross the 200-run mark.

Finch also reached his 16th ODI century in the 35th over with a four and in the next over, they set the record for highest opening stand for Australia against India. The previous record also belonged to the pair, which they had set in Bengaluru in 2017. In the 38th over, Warner hit Mohammed Shami for a four past mid-off which were the winning runs for the visitors.

Warner ended the innings on 128 while Finch was on 110.