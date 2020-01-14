Live Updates

  • 2:34 PM IST

    Shikhar Dhawan hits his sixth boundary to bring up India’s fifty: He’s been on the charge in the last four overs scoring five boundaries in the last five overs. He’s hit seven of them in total to reach 36 off 44, gives Rahul time some more time to get his eye in. India 59/1 after 14 overs

  • 2:10 PM IST

    After a few quiet overs, Shikhar Dhawan gives India some momentum with back to back boundaries off Starc. Drives down the ground to sends the ball crashing to the boundary and next ball flicks one perilously close to the fielder at square leg, before the ball hits the ropes. India 30/1 in 8 overs

  • 1:56 PM IST

    OUT! Rohit swings but finds the fielder at mid off. First wicket for Starc and Australia. India 13/1. Full from Starc but the feet didn’t quite move and Warner completes the catch. New batsman is KL Rahul at No.3, who gets off the mark with a boundary.

  • 1:50 PM IST

    Good comeback from Australia. After the first over went for nine runs, Australia have given just four more in the next three. India 13 without loss.

  • 1:40 PM IST

    India off to a brilliant start as Rohit Sharma hits two boundaries in the very first over of the match. Mitchell Starc pitched the ball up on both occasions looking for swing. It could have been curtains for Shikhar Dhawan who escaped a run out chance early on with Rohit trying to sneak a single. IND: 9/0 in 1 over

  • 1:08 PM IST
    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

    Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
  • 1:07 PM IST
    Virat Kohli: We would have fielded first as well. It is a good challenge for us. Pretty happy to be batting first. We are pretty happy with the toss. At home, I don’t think anyone else challenged so much. They won last time. Quality sides will challenge you everywhere. We are very excited.
    Aaron Finch: We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a reasonably good wicket. Hopefully, there will be some dew later. The feeling is very good. Lot of guys have been playing Tests and BBL. The guys are pretty confident. I think the guys that have come in, have done well. We are going with two spinners.
  • 1:02 PM IST

    TOSS: India will be batting first at the Wankhede after Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl. Debut for Marnus Labuschagne

  • 1:00 PM IST

    It’s time, ladies and gentleman. For decades now, matches between India and Pakistan have been known as the Mother of All Battles. But as far as recent memory goes, India’s battles with Australia have become the newest rivalry. And the latest chapter will be written at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where the two teams will contest for supremacy.

    Hello and welcome to the first ODI, where the toss is just a few moments away. We bring you all the live scores and updates of this mouth-watering fixture.

India vs Australia, Live Score and Updates, 1st ODI, Mumbai

Team India will be looking to take revenge of their last ODI series defeat against Australia when the two teams meet in the first game of the three-match rubber at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday. The last time Australia played an ODI series against India in the sub-continent; they came from 0-2 behind and went on to win the five-match series 3-2. And that win will surely be on the minds of both the teams, especially the visitors who would be brimming with confidence.

The reason behind Australia’s sky-high confidence is also the return of their premier batters Steve Smith and David Warner, who both proved their worth in the ODI World Cup. The duo have been in prolific form since then and they showed their prowess in the T20I series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka as well.

Another interesting thing to look out for in the three ODIs would be Marnus Labuschagne who is all set to make his debut in the 50-over format. Labuschagne is coming into the series on the back of a prolific home summer in Test cricket and has been spoken of highly by everyone.

India, on the other hand, have had good outings against West Indies and Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket in the recent times and would be raring to go. With the return of Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami, the hosts would feel a lot more confident, having adequate arsenal in both the departments.

For the hosts, however, it would be more about the combination they go with. Will they go with Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav or will Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube get a go-ahead – this remains a question which can only be answered by the team management.