    IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Updates: We are back for the chase! The Indian players are out and are taking their position in the field. Aaron Finch and David Warner stride out to the middle to start the chase for the Aussies. Mohammed Shami to start the proceedings with the new ball for India. Warner to face the first ball. Here we go!

    Shami and Kuldeep lifted India in the final overs!

    IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score: Starc starts by saying that it is a good effort by all the bowlers. Adds that it is a good moment for him as he is playing just his 2nd ODI in India. On the key to bowling well on this track, Starc says that the Australian bowlers, for the most part, bowled good lines and lengths and varied their pace at the right time. Mentions that India have some quality spinners and quality quicks as well so they have to be on their toes. Ends by saying they have to bat well to win this match.

    India vs Australia Live Updates 1st ODI: Superb bowling performance from the visitors. On a wicket which has historically been a bowlers nightmare, the Australian bowlers have come and given a masterclass on bowling at Wankhede. Hi-fives all-around amongst the Aussies as they know they have won the first half of this game.


    After being put into bat, India got off to a horror start losing Rohit Sharma early. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul then steadied the ship with a 121-run stand. The former started off slowly but grew into his stride. Rahul though lacked aggression but once he departed the procession started. From 134/1 the hosts found themselves wanting at 164/5. The big finish they were laying the foundation for never came. Pant and Jadeja then tried to give them that blockbuster finish and added 49-run stand the pair departed in quick succession. 250 looked difficult but fight from Shami and Kuldeep saw the scoreboard have some respectability and has taken the hosts to 255.
    India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! Kane Richardson removes Mohammed Shami for 10. Alex Carey has taken a superb catch and India have lost all their wickets. You don’t see this everyday now do you, especially in ODI’s. Back of a length ball on middle by Richardson, Shami looks to pull but gets a top edge on this one. The ball goes high in the sky and is swirling. India 255-all out vs Australia at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Dhawan 74, Rahul 47, Starc 3/56, Richardson 2/43

    RUN OUT! Kuldeep Yadav departs and Smith has hit bulls eye here. Length ball outside off, Shami plays this one towards point and sets off as Kuldeep calls for a run. The ball has gone straight to Steven Smith who collects the ball and throws it at the striker’s end and hits. IND 255/9 in 49 overs vs AUS

    IND vs AUS Live Updates 1st ODI: 250 up for India! FOUR! Important runs these for India. Full ball just outside off, Kuldeep lofts this one over the mid-off fielder and the ball races into the fence. The tailenders have done well for the hosts. India 255/8 in 48.4 overs vs Australia

    FOUR! Woah! Not a bad shot at all by Kuldeep Yadav. Full ball just outside off by Starc, Kuldeep makes room and creams it through the cover region for a boundary. India 247/8 in 48.1 overs vs Australia

    FOUR! Valuable boundary to end the over from Shami. Just 10 away from 250 now. Starc misses his yorker and bowls a crispy full ball outside off, Shami creams it through covers and gets a boundary. IND 240/8 in 47 overs vs AUS

India vs Australia, 1st ODI, Mumbai

Team India will be looking to take revenge of their last ODI series defeat against Australia when the two teams meet in the first game of the three-match rubber at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday. The last time Australia played an ODI series against India in the sub-continent; they came from 0-2 behind and went on to win the five-match series 3-2. And that win will surely be on the minds of both the teams, especially the visitors who would be brimming with confidence.

The reason behind Australia’s sky-high confidence is also the return of their premier batters Steve Smith and David Warner, who both proved their worth in the ODI World Cup. The duo have been in prolific form since then and they showed their prowess in the T20I series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka as well.

Another interesting thing to look out for in the three ODIs would be Marnus Labuschagne who is all set to make his debut in the 50-over format. Labuschagne is coming into the series on the back of a prolific home summer in Test cricket and has been spoken of highly by everyone.

India, on the other hand, have had good outings against West Indies and Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket in the recent times and would be raring to go. With the return of Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami, the hosts would feel a lot more confident, having adequate arsenal in both the departments.

For the hosts, however, it would be more about the combination they go with. Will they go with Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav or will Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube get a go-ahead – this remains a question which can only be answered by the team management.