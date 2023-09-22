LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Warner-Smith Take Steady Stand

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and scores of 1st ODI between India and Australia which will be played in Mohali.

Updated: September 22, 2023 2:12 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE updates IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: After becoming the Asian winners of the cricket team India is facing Australia for the three-match ODI series where the side will focus in lineups and matchups for the upcoming ODI World Cup. This is the last series for both the teams ahead of the World Cup and surprisingly both India and Australia will play their opener clash of marquee event against each other.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Playing 11s

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

Live Updates

  • Sep 22, 2023 2:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: DROPPED! Iyer drops an easy chance to dismiss Warner on the final ball of this over. Shardul Thakur comes into the attack now. Warner welcomes him with a BOUNDARY!! Shardul gets back with two dot deliveries but Warner gets ANOTHER BOUNDARY! on the fourth ball. AUS 40/1 (9)

  • Sep 22, 2023 2:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Bumrah starts the over with three dots, and then Smith gets a BOUNDARY! on the fourth ball. Bumrah returns back sharply with two more dots, Just four from the over. AUS 31/1 (8)

  • Sep 22, 2023 2:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Shami comes back with another sharp over after leaking 10 runs in his previous over. Another breakthrough here and India will throw Aussies on the back foot. AUS 27/1 (7)

  • Sep 22, 2023 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Warner scores his FIRST BOUNDARY! in this over against Bumrah. 7 runs from it. Warner and Smith are two of the most experienced players in this team and will have the task of reviving Aussies from this early breakthrough. AUS 26/1 (6)

  • Sep 22, 2023 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Warner gets a single on the first ball. Smith finally finds the gap and scores a BOUNDARY! after 15 deliveries. 10 runs from this over. AUS 19/1 (5)

  • Sep 22, 2023 1:49 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: BACK-2-BACK MAIDEN! overs for Jasprit Bumrah. He has not given a single opening to Smith yet. This is the kind of bowling India needed from both his veteran pacers. AUS 9/1 (4)

  • Sep 22, 2023 1:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: BOUNDARY! on the first ball, as Rahul fails to receive the ball. Shami is looking sharp after getting an early wicket. Warner is finding it difficult to play him. Another good over from him a four in the form of bye but five dot balls to end the over. AUS 9/1 (3)

  • Sep 22, 2023 1:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Jasprit Bumrah into the attack from the other end. He starts things with MAIDEN! against Steve Smith. AUS 5/1 (2)

  • Sep 22, 2023 1:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: WHAT A START! from Shami. He got the big wicket of Marsh in the first over itself. Smith joins Warner now. AUS 5/1 (1)

  • Sep 22, 2023 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: OUT!! CAUGHT! in slip, what a delivery from Shami. Marsh gets off the mark with a BOUNDARY!! on the second ball itself but the veteran pacer makes a comeback on the fourth ball and sends the danger man back early. AUS 4/1 (0.4)

