LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Warner-Smith Take Steady Stand
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and scores of 1st ODI between India and Australia which will be played in Mohali.
LIVE updates IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: After becoming the Asian winners of the cricket team India is facing Australia for the three-match ODI series where the side will focus in lineups and matchups for the upcoming ODI World Cup. This is the last series for both the teams ahead of the World Cup and surprisingly both India and Australia will play their opener clash of marquee event against each other.
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Playing 11s
India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami
Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa
